More nomination papers are being reported by municipalities for the April 6 election.
Village of Neosho
Three people are seeking two seats on the Village of Neosho Board following a recent caucus.
The candidates nominated to the ballot are village trustees Liz Densmore, Jim Villwock and Mike Weynand. Densmore and Weynand are the incumbents.
Also, incumbent Steve Gonzales is on the ballot to run unopposed for Neosho’s village president seat.
Village of Lowell
In the Village of Lowell, all incumbents are on the April 6 ballot.
They include village president Jerome L. Straseske, and trustees Chester Caine, Jr. and Ann Lischka. There are no challengers.
The village president earns a base rate of $1,000 a year and $25 each meeting. The trustees earn $25 a meeting.
Town of Herman
In the Town of Herman, all the incumbents are running unopposed for two-year terms.
They include town chairman Ben Schellinger, Supervisor No. 1 Neal Ewert, Supervisor No. 2 Shawn Boeder, clerk Alison Pecha and treasurer Kathy Twardokus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.