More nomination papers are being reported by municipalities for the April 6 election.

Village of Neosho

Three people are seeking two seats on the Village of Neosho Board following a recent caucus.

The candidates nominated to the ballot are village trustees Liz Densmore, Jim Villwock and Mike Weynand. Densmore and Weynand are the incumbents.

Also, incumbent Steve Gonzales is on the ballot to run unopposed for Neosho’s village president seat.

Village of Lowell

In the Village of Lowell, all incumbents are on the April 6 ballot.

They include village president Jerome L. Straseske, and trustees Chester Caine, Jr. and Ann Lischka. There are no challengers.

The village president earns a base rate of $1,000 a year and $25 each meeting. The trustees earn $25 a meeting.

Town of Herman

In the Town of Herman, all the incumbents are running unopposed for two-year terms.

They include town chairman Ben Schellinger, Supervisor No. 1 Neal Ewert, Supervisor No. 2 Shawn Boeder, clerk Alison Pecha and treasurer Kathy Twardokus.

