JUNEAU — Two incumbent supervisors are going to lose their jobs and two new faces will join the county board — unless someone moves out of their district — under the Dodge County redistricting plan, which was tentatively approved Tuesday and now moves to the municipalities for review.
The new maps, redrawn after the 2020 census in order to create districts of equal population call for some districts to have two incumbents and some to have none.
Dodge County Supervisor David Guckenberger of Ashippun, who served on the redistricting committee, said supervisor Mary Bobholz of District No. 3 in Beaver Dam could see a race against longtime county board chairman Russell Kottke of District No. 2 in Fox Lake.
Guckenberger also said supervisors Travis Schultz, who represents District No. 25, and Kira Sheahan-Malloy, who represents District No. 27, both in Waupun, could square-off against one another in the next election.
Guckenberger said, although such details were not provided in the committee’s redistricting meetings, he’s heard from some who believe the tentative plan might affect other incumbents, too.
“The lines are moved so there will be some instances where two existing supervisors will be in the same district,” Guckenberger said.
Redistricting is undertaken every decade after the census, and is the process by which states adjust the boundaries of congressional and legislative districts, counties adjust county supervisory district boundaries and municipalities adjust ward boundaries based on the census data.
Dodge County Land Resources and Parks Department Director Bill Ehlenbeck said redistricting usually begins in March with counties and municipalities each having 60 days to create their plans and wards. He said the usual timeline allows redistricting work and the final plan to be completed well in advance of the November deadline.
Ehlenbeck said the COVID-19 pandemic slowed the federal government’s release of the census population numbers.
He said the census delay required an extremely condensed time frame of about 30 days for the county to adopt a tentative plan and 30 days for the municipalities to develop their wards.
“We couldn’t begin the mapping process until the census numbers were released to the state in mid-August,” Ehlenbeck said. “Then we noted some errors, which took additional time working with the state to get them fixed. I couldn’t be more proud of the team’s commitment of time and energy needed to develop really good plan options in the short time frame for the committee to decide from.”
Ehlenbeck said his team put together three initial map options for the redistricting committee. He said the committee then asked for a modification of one of the maps to address concerns with the Village of Randolph and City of Fox Lake being split.
“We then created two slight variations of that map and the committee chose one of those as their tentative plan map,” he said.
Another challenge was trying to accommodate Dodge County’s inmate population, Ehlenbeck added.
He said the high inmate population in the county did cause some issues, but they were split as much as they could into the different districts.
Ehlenbeck said the U.S. Census has always required incarcerated individuals as residents of their prison facility rather than their hometowns. He said the same is reaffirmed by Wisconsin Statutes, too.
Now the tentative redistricting plan makes it way to the municipalities.
“Municipalities will work out their wards and we will work with them to see if adjustments can be accommodated before the final plan is adopted,” Ehlenbeck said.
The deadline for municipalities to adopt their ward boundaries and submit the plan to the county is Oct. 22. Then, Dodge County’s redistricting committee will review the plan between Oct. 25 and 29 with a public hearing scheduled Nov. 2.
The Dodge County Board is slated to adopt the final plan Nov. 9.
