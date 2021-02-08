IXONIA — The proposed We Energies liquid natural gas tank has had the Ixonia community in an uproar in recent months and has perhaps been the catalyst that has brought on a five-candidate primary for two open supervisory seats on the town board.
The primary is scheduled for Feb. 16 and the candidates are Rick Ziegler, Clark Eckert, Kevin Bresnehan, Andrew Maduscha and incumbent Peter Mark.
Incumbent Jeff Taylor is not running.
Voters will narrow the field to four candidates for the April 16 election.
Clark Eckert
Eckert, W1361 Gopher Hill Road, Ixonia, has lived in the area for five years and has been married to wife Amy for 17 years. He is a graduate of Watertown High School and has no previous political experience. He is employed as a process technician at Sussex Injection Molding.
His statement of candidacy reads:
“I am seeking the position of Ixonia Town Board Supervisor because I care about this town, the rural character and the ‘small town feel’ that brought my family here. Due to the current town board’s lack of transparency in regards to the We Energies LNG project, I feel it would be irresponsible for me to just sit back and watch what happens. Myself, as well as many residents of Ixonia, are against this project and we were told by the board in September, ‘We don’t care what you think. We are voting yes for this project.’ At that moment, I realized if I wanted to continue to raise my family here in Ixonia, I needed to do something about this. I think my leadership skills, willingness to listen, communicate and work for the residents of Ixonia makes me a good fit for this position. I pledge to do my best to protect the rural character that Ixonia is known for and has brought many residents to this growing community. Ralph Marston said, ‘What you do today can improve all your tomorrow’s.’”
Kevin Bresnehan
Bresnehan, 68, of N8364 North St., Ixonia, has lived in the area for the past four decades after moving west from Oconomowoc. He is married to his wife, Debra, and has no previous political experience. Bresnehan was, however, a two-term president of the Ixonia Lions Club, where he was a member for 20 years. He was employed until his retirement as a computer numerical control or CNC operator and was an Ixonia EMT in the 1980s and early 1990s. He currently works in the gatehouse of Fleet Farm in Oconomowoc.
Bresnehan also served on the Ixonia Park and Recreation Board and retired in 1992 after 20 years in the Wisconsin National Guard. He was in charge of youth baseball in the middle to late 1990s in Ixonia. He said he prides himself on having a history in Ixonia.
His statement of candidacy reads:
“I’m retired now and now is the time for me to be on the town board. Ixonia has always been a little farm community, and I understand growth and change, but I want to keep it as close to a farm community as possible. My vision is to keep it farming as long as we can. Concerning the proposed WE Energies LNG storage tank, why does it have to be one-quarter-of-a-mile away from a grade school? I’m concerned. Why there? I’m not against it, or for it. I’m open-minded. I don’t have an agenda that way. I’m not a fan of it. It has created an uproar. I want a chance to look into it more. It’s time for a change on the board. We need different outlooks. I don’t have any problems with anyone but it’s time for new perspectives on the board.The town needs to do more for youth in the community and I’d like to look at that. I’ve been here for 40 years. I know a lot of people and my decisions would be to the benefit of all. I don’t have an agenda. I would be listening to people.”
Andy Maduscha
Maduscha, W1029 Hunter Lane, Ixonia, has lived in the area for three years and is married to wife, Cassie. His education include a major in finance with an end user computing eEmphasis. from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.
His political experience includes two years on the Ixonia Park and Recreation Committee and one month as a town supervisor. He us employed at Verisk Insurance as a field representative. He is a member of civic organizations including Golden Lake Ice & Dirt Enthusiasts, where he is business coordinator. He is also part of the Oconomowoc Throttle Jockeys Snowmobile Club, where he is membership chairman.
His statement of candidacy reads:
“I grew up in the Lake Country area, moved away after college, and decided to build a home in Ixonia, as I missed the area and love the small town charm and neighborly feeling here. Additionally, I wanted to give back to the community, so I got involved on the park and recreation committee. After two years of work, I want to do more. I am running for town supervisor to help our community grow, while listening to its residents and will try to resolve our conflicts with a common sense attitude and approach. I have no hidden agenda. My only goal is to give back to the area that has already given so much to us.”
Peter Mark
Incumbent Peter Mark, W1786 Rockvale Road, Ixonia, has lived in the area for the past 50 years and is married to wife, Pamela. His education includes degrees in business, human resources and safety/environmental engineering. His previous political experience includes his service as a supervisor on the Ixonia Town Board, as well as Park and Recreation Committee, where he was supervisor. He was also active in student government while in college. He is employed at American Management Solutions as a Human Resources and Safety Engineer. His involvement in civic organizations include 4H, Compass Finances, American Society of Safety Professionals, Waukesha Safety Council, White Stone Community Church and Living Hope International Federation of Environmental Technologists.
His statement of candidacy reads:
“Being a longtime resident of Ixonia, I am keenly aware of community relations, activities and heritage. Going forward, I will continue to maintain a positive governance dedicated to hearing Ixonia’s constituency and ensuring their wishes form the decisions of the Ixonia Town Board. As always, I will pursue efficient governance with minimal taxation while offering quality services to Ixonia’s community. The most important issue facing the board is to ensure the new We Energy’s development is the safest facility in the country. My past experience and education in safety management systems gives me a significant advantage to fight for the safety of every area resident and visitors to our community. The board also wrestles with finding adequate funding to maintain the roads and bridges in our community while minimizing taxation. My past board experience and business management provides me with the necessary knowledge to manage town budgeting and negotiations. The Ixonia Town Board is also challenged with balancing community development with farming, working with business to develop family supporting jobs and calibrating with our school systems to provide good educational opportunities for the future. My longterm residency in Ixonia and continued involvement in the community gives me a unique ability to see all sides of board issues and I can make decisions that benefit the whole community.”
Rick Ziegler
Ziegler, of N9493 North Road, has been a resident of Ixonia since 2018. He has been married to wife Kathy for 43 years. He has been a pharmacist for more than 40 years. He has no previous political experience and is retired.
His statement of candidacy reads:
“I care about the town with the residents in it. I would like to bring more transparency to what is taking place in Ixonia. I believe in finding out what are the needs of the people and working out from there, letting them in on the decisions that are being made. Information is key and residents should be knowledgeable about how are tax money is spent. I hope to serve the community by being a person that is honest and approachable.”
