JUNEAU—Dodge County Clerk, Karen Gibson, reports five municipalities in Dodge County were randomly chosen by the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) to conduct post-election audits of the voting equipment.

On Nov. 9, Gibson and the City of Beaver Dam Clerk Tracey Ferron, Town of Lomira Clerk Sharon Belling, Town of Lowell Clerk Susan Caine Village of Neosho Clerk Deanna Braunschweig and Village of Randolph Clerk Jodi Wade were notified of their selection to participate in the audit.

