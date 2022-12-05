JUNEAU—Dodge County Clerk, Karen Gibson, reports five municipalities in Dodge County were randomly chosen by the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) to conduct post-election audits of the voting equipment.
On Nov. 9, Gibson and the City of Beaver Dam Clerk Tracey Ferron, Town of Lomira Clerk Sharon Belling, Town of Lowell Clerk Susan Caine Village of Neosho Clerk Deanna Braunschweig and Village of Randolph Clerk Jodi Wade were notified of their selection to participate in the audit.
The five municipalities conducted the post-election audit at the Dodge County Administration Building between Nov. 28 and 30.
The City of Beaver Dam wards 1, 2, 4 and 16 had 1,091 ballots cast. The Town of Lomira wards 1 and 2 had 634 ballots cast. The Town of Lowell ward 1 had 248 ballots cast. The Village of Neosho had 305 ballots cast. The Village of Randolph had 525 ballots cast.
Votes were tallied by hand for the governor, attorney general, secretary of state and assembly district contests. Following the hand count, votes were compared to results reported on election night from the election equipment.
Gibson announced that the hand-tallied results matched the election equipment tally from election night for all five municipalities, proving the accuracy of the voting system.
“The municipalities involved in the post-election audit worked diligently through-out the day to finish the audit. Hand counting ballots is a tedious process but the municipalities involved kept at it until everything was complete,” said Gibson. “Everyone involved was very pleased when their end result matched the machine totals. I thank not only the five municipalities but all of the municipalities and election inspectors in Dodge County who helped make the mid term elections run smoothly and professionally.”
