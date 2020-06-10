Watertown, WI (53094)

Today

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. High 74F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain showers early, then clear overnight. Low around 55F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.