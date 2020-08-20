Local officials, Watertown Library Board of Trustees and library staff gathered Wednesday morning to help break ground for the new Watertown Library Center.
“Building a new library in downtown Watertown will provide more resources and tools for members of our community,” said Watertown Mayor, Emily McFarland. “I am excited to see how this helps reshape and revitalize our downtown.”
Miron Construction Co. of Neenah won the construction bid, coming in with a bid of $6,632,696 which was the lowest and comfortably under budget. The architect, StudioGC of Chicago, designed the new building and managed the bid process.
“We are thankful to the Watertown community for voting to renovate and expand our aging library, to the many volunteers who worked to make this happen, and to the countless donors, large and small who donated to the project,” said Library Board President, Jonathan Lampe. “From our largest donors to the kids who donated a dollar from their own allowance, we are thankful to each and every one of you for believing in the power of libraries and how a new library will positively impact our community.”
The new Watertown Library Center will include a 180-person meeting space to support large events and programming, several small meeting rooms, a drive-up book drop and 3,000 square foot TalkReadPlay Center for children. A glass wall will overlook the town square, providing a fantastic view and natural light to the 1984 section of the library. Most of the project funds were raised by the Key to Opportunity community fundraising campaign that concluded successfully last fall thanks to the partnership and generosity from the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation who donated $2.5 million, many area businesses and patrons.
“It feels like Christmas,” said Watertown Library Director Peg Checkai.
According to the Watertown Library Board of Trustees, the library is a pillar in the community, dedicated to providing quality reading materials, digital media, programs and services to community members of all ages. It serves as a ‘university of the people’ and will continue to evolve and grow as the community demands, always providing excellent customer service to its patrons.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.