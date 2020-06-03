The first fatal, officer-involved shooting in anyone’s memory that took place outside the South Church Street Kwik Trip Sunday remains active and open, and the Watertown Police Department said it was not able to release information on the incident Tuesday.
It has a lot of people asking questions.
“The Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation is the lead investigating agency,” Watertown Police Department Administrative Capt. Ben Olsen said. “Release of information by the Watertown Police Department could hinder their investigation. Information will be released as it is deemed appropriate.”
An unidentified white male was shot by a Watertown police officer in a confrontation following a traffic stop and the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office said Monday that the man had died. The male was injured and taken to the hospital by ambulance; the officer was not injured.
“I was notified this afternoon of the death of the gentleman involved in the police-involved shooting on Sunday,” Jefferson County Medical Examiner Nichol Tesch told the Daily Times, adding she could not disclose the man’s identity Monday afternoon. “After speaking with the Department of Justice Communications Office, I was advised that they will be responsible for releasing any further case information.”
According to the DOJ, an officer from the Watertown Police Department initiated a traffic stop in Watertown for a burnt-out taillight.
Law enforcement had been looking for the man to question him about his involvement in a domestic incident, according to a DOJ statement.
“Non-lethal means were deployed prior to an officer discharging his firearm and striking the white, male subject. A firearm was found on scene,” the statement said.
The DOJ said law-enforcement personnel immediately attempted lifesaving measures on the man, and paramedics later transported him to a nearby hospital.
No law enforcement personnel or other individuals were injured during the incident, the statement said.
The involved officer from Watertown Police Department will be placed on administrative leave, per department policy.
DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, Wisconsin State Patrol, and DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services.
All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation, the DOJ announced.
DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Jefferson County district attorney when the investigation concludes.
No additional details were available at Daily Times press time Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.