Here are the local voting results as of Monday evening for races in the greater Watertown area from the April 7 election. Vote totals are complete unofficial returns. Results are listed only for contested races. Winners are designated by the checkbox.
CITY OF WATERTOWN
Common Council
District 2 (vote for one)
☑Karen Wendt 312
Fred Smith 276
District 4 (vote for one)
☑Daniel Bartz 286
Juliana M. Tobin 144
District 6 (vote for one)
☑Cassandra Wagner (unopposed)
District 8 (vote for one)
☑Bob Wetzel 481
Sean Lapp 345
WATERTOWN UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT
School Board (vote for three)
☑Rebecca Iverson 3,674
Tony Arnett (inc.) 3,429
☑Jennifer Baake (inc.) 4,023
☑Doug Will (inc.) 3,503
Mark Holland (inc.) 3,303
JEFFERSON COUNTY
Town of Ixonia
Town supervisors (vote for two)
☑Brian Derge (inc.) (unopposed)
☑Carl A. Jaeger (inc.) (unopposed)
Town of Jefferson
Town Supervisor No. 2 (vote for one)
☑Jim Mode (inc.)(unopposed)
Town of Supervisor No. 4 (vote for one)
☑Curtis Backlund (inc.) (unopposed)
Village of Johnson Creek
Village trustee (vote for three)
Dee Biznatch Goldade 389
☑Joseph Yaeger IV (inc.) 458
☑Rooney Freimund (inc.) 459
☑David A. Rousayne (inc.) 462
Village of Sullivan
Village trustee (vote for two)
☑Randy McHugh (inc.)
☑Daniel Gross (unopposed)
City of Jefferson
Mayor (vote for one)
☑Dale Oppermann (inc.) (unopposed)
Alderperson (vote for four)
☑Richard Lares (inc.)(unopposed)
☑Ron Miller (inc.)(unopposed)
☑Alan Young (unopposed)
City of Lake Mills
District One (vote for one)
☑Diann Hosp Fritsch (inc.) (unopposed)
District Two (vote for one)
☑Vickie L. Schmidt (inc.) (unopposed)
City of Waterloo
Alderperson at large (vote for one)
☑Charles Kuhl (inc.) (unopposed)
Alderperson Ward 2 (vote for one)
☑Eric Rhynes (inc.) (unopposed)
Alderperson Ward 4/5 (vote for one)
☑Jeanette Petts (inc.) (unopposed)
SCHOOL DISTRICTS
Jefferson School Board
Area 2 (vote for not more than two)
☑Richard Lovett (inc.) (unopposed)
☑Matthew Peltier (unopposed)
Johnson Creek School Board
At large (vote for not more than two)
☑Janelle Kwarciany (unopposed)
☑Richard J. Wrensch (inc.) (unopposed)
Lake Mills School Board
At large (vote for one)
☑Amy Litscher 1,590
Melissa Roglitz-Walker 889
Waterloo School Board
100% reporting Jefferson County, does not include Dodge, Dane, Columbia County results
Area 1 (vote for one)
☑Karen Stangler (inc.) (unopposed)
Area 3 (vote for no more than three)
Susan Quamme (inc.) 450
Mathew Schneider (inc.) 453
Nancy Thompson (inc.) 419
Kate Lewandowski 532
Jefferson County Board
District 1, Wards 1, 2, 3, 4 City of Waterloo
☑Richard Jones (inc.) (unopposed)
District 2, Wards 1, 2 Town of Milford; Ward 1 Town of Waterloo; Ward 5 City of Waterloo
☑Mike Kelly (inc.) (unopposed)
District 3, Wards 1, 2 Town of Watertown; Wards 8, 19 City of Watertown
☑Greg David (inc.) (unopposed)
District 4, Wards 9, 10 City of Watertown
☑Augie Tietz (inc.) (unopposed)
District 5, Wards 11, 12 City of Watertown
☑James Braughler (inc.) (unopposed)
District 6, Wards 15, 16 City of Watertown
☑Dan Herbst (inc.) (unopposed)
District 7, Wards 13, 14 City of Watertown
☑Dwayne Morris (inc.) (unopposed)
District 8 , Wards 17, 18 City of Watertown
☑Michael Wineke (inc.) (unopposed)
District 9, Wards 1, 2, 5, 6 Town of Ixonia; Ward 2 Village Lac La Belle.
☑Amy Rinard (inc.) (unopposed)
District 10, Wards 1, 3 Town of Concord; Wards 3, 4 Town of Ixonia
☑Lloyd Zastrow (inc.) (unopposed)
District 11, Ward 2 Town of Aztalan; Ward 2 Town of Concord; Ward 1, 2 Town of Farmington
☑Jeff Johns (inc.) (unopposed)
District 12, Wards 1, 2, 3 Village of Johnson Creek
☑Jeff Smith
District 13, Wards 2, 4, 6 and 7 in Lake Mills
☑Anita Martin
District 14, Wards 1, 3, 5, 8 City of Lake Mills
☑Kirk Lund (inc.) (unopposed)
District 15, Ward 1 Town of Aztalan; Wards 1, 2, 3 Town of Lake Mills
☑Steven J. Nass (inc.) (unopposed)
District 16, Wards 1, 2, 3 Town of Oakland; Wards 1 Village of Cambridge.
☑Laura Payne (inc.) (unopposed)
District 17, Wards 6, 7, 8, 9 City of Jefferson.
☑Russell Kutz (inc.) (unopposed)
District 18, Wards 3, 4, 5, 11 City of Jefferson
☑Brandon White (inc.) (unopposed)
District 19, Wards 1, 2, 10 City of Jefferson
☑Dave Drayna
District 20, Wards 1, 2, 3 in the Town of Jefferson and Ward 4 in the Town of Oakland
☑Curtis Backlund 418
Frankie Fuller 298
District 21, Wards 1, 2, 3 Town of Sullivan; Ward 1 Village of Sullivan.
☑John Kannard (inc.) (unopposed)
District 22, Ward 1 Town of Palmyra; Wards 1, 2 Village of Palmyra
☑Blane Poulson (inc.) (unopposed)
District 23, Wards 1, 2 Town of Koshkonong; Ward 8 City of Fort Atkinson
☑George Jaeckel (inc.) (unopposed)
District 24, Wards 11, 12 City of Whitewater
☑Roger Lindl (inc.) (unopposed)
District 25, Ward 1 Town of Cold Spring; Wards 1, 2 Town of Hebron; Ward 3 Town of Koshkonong; Ward 2 Town of Palmyra; Ward 10 City of Whitewater
☑Matthew Foelker (inc.) (unopposed)
District 26, Wards 1 and 2 in the City of Fort Atkinson
John M. Donohue 248
☑Joan Fitzgerald (inc.) (unopposed) 485
District 27, Wards 3, 4 City of Fort Atkinson
☑Conor Nelan (inc.) (unopposed)
District 28 , Wards 7, 9 City of Fort Atkinson
☑Dick Schultz (inc.) (unopposed)
District 29, Wards 5, 6 City of Fort Atkinson
☑Mary Roberts (inc.) (unopposed)
District 30, Wards 4, 5, 6 Town of Koshkonong; Ward 1 Town of Sumner
☑Walt Christensen (inc.) (unopposed) 515
Lindsay Weigand-Jilek 476
DODGE COUNTY
Town of Ashippun
Supervisor 1 (vote for one)
☑Norman H. Greeb
Supervisor 3 (vote for one)
☑Austin Matthew Borchardt 564
Willard J. Oschmann 224
Town of Clyman
Supervisor 3 (vote for one)
☑Timothy Dornfeld (inc.) (unopposed)
Supervisor 4 (vote for one)
☑Mark Othmer (inc.) (unopposed)
Village of Clyman
Trustee (vote for two)
☑Mike Zwieg
☑Beth Baehmann (inc.) (unopposed)
Village of Hustisford
Trustee (vote for three)
☑Cynthia Stroessner (unopposed)
☑Ted Engelbart (inc.) (unopposed)
☑Andrew Buchanan (write-in)
Village of Lowell
Trustees (vote for two)
☑George Anetsberger 37 (won by draw)
☑Jared Landsee 54
Rita Luedke (inc.) 37
Village of Neosho
Trustees (vote for two)
Rob Moskowski (inc.) 57
☑Jennifer Margraf-Rodriguez 76
Jim Villwock 50
☑Chris Oldenhoff 82
Village of Reeseville
Trustees (vote for three)
☑Chris Abell (inc.) (unopposed)
City of Juneau
Mayor (vote for one)
☑Dan Wegener (inc.) (unopposed)
Ward 3 (vote for one)
☑John Schuster (inc.) (unopposed)
Dodgeland School Board
City of Juneau/Town of Oak Grove (vote for two)
☑Stacy Schmitt (inc.) (unopposed)
☑Nick Rennhack
At large (vote for one)
☑Carla Nico 684
Bruce Haan 604
Hustisford School Board
Rural seat (vote for two)
☑Steven Weinheimer (inc.) (unopposed)
☑Lisa D. Bosse (inc.) (unopposed)
Village seat (vote for one)
☑Barbara May (inc.) (unopposed)
Waterloo School Board
100% reporting Dodge County, does not include Jefferson, Dane, Columbia County results
Area 1 (vote for one)
☑Karen Stangler (inc.) (unopposed)
Area 3 (vote for no more than three)
Susan Quamme (inc.) 134
Mathew Schneider (inc.) 182
Nancy Thompson (inc.) 186
Kate Lewandowski 131
Dodge County Board
District 1, Wards 1, 2 Town of Fox Lake, Wards 1, 2, 3 City of Fox Lake
☑Ed Benter (inc.) (unopposed)
District 2, Ward 1 Town of Burnett, Ward 2, Town of Chester, Ward 3 Town of Fox Lake, Ward 1 town of Trenton, Ward 13 City of Waupun
☑Russell Kottke (inc.) (unopposed)
District 3, Wards 1, 2, 3 Town of Beaver Dam, Ward 4 Town of Fox Lake, Ward 2 Town of Trenton
☑Mary J. Bobholz (inc.) (unopposed)
District 4, Wards 1, 2, 3 Town of Westford, Wards 1, 2 Village of Randolph
☑Dale Macheel (inc.) (unopposed)
District Wards 5, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 10, 11 Town of Beaver Dam, Ward 2 Town of Calamus
☑Jeffrey C. Schmitt (inc.) (unopposed)
District 6, Ward 1 Town of Calamus, Ward 1 Town of Elba, Wards 1, 4 Town of Lowell, Ward 9 City of Columbus
☑Joseph M. Marsik (inc.) (unopposed)
District 7, Ward 2 Town of Burnett, Wards 4, 5, 6 Wards Town of Hubbard, Wards 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 Town of Oak Grove; Ward 3 Town of Williamstown, Wards 1, 7 City of Horicon, Ward 8 City of Mayville
☑Richard C. Bennett (inc.) (unopposed)
District 8, Wards 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 City of Horicon
☑Richard L. Greshay (inc.) (unopposed)
District 9, Ward 1 Town of Herman, Wards 1, 2 Town of Hubbard, Ward 1 Village of Iron Ridge
☑Naomi Kriewald (inc.) (unopposed)
District 10, Wards 1, 2, 3 Town of Rubicon, Ward 1 Village of Neosho, Wards 18, 19 City of Hartford
☑Thomas J. Schaefer (inc.) (unopposed)
District 11, Wards 1, 2, 3, 4 Town of Ashippun
☑David Guckenberger (inc.) (unopposed)
District 12, Ward 2 Town of Herman, Wards 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 Town of Theresa, Wards 1, 2, 3 Village of Theresa
☑Dick Fink (inc.) (unopposed)
District 13, Ward 2 Town of Williamstown, Wards 2, 3, 4, 6 City of Mayville
☑Karen Kuehl
District 14, 1, 5, 7 Wards City of Mayville
No candidate
District 15, Wards 1, 2 Town of LeRoy Ward 1 town of Lomira, Ward 1 Town of Williamstown, Ward 1 Village of Brownsville, Ward 1 Village of Kekoskee
☑Timothy J. Kemmel (inc.) (unopposed)
District 16, Wards 2, 3 Town of Lomira, Wards 1, 2, 3 Village of Lomira
☑Larry Schraufnagel (inc.) (unopposed)
District 17, Ward 3 Town of Hubbard, Wards 1, 3 Town of Hustisford, Wards 1, 2 Village of Hustisford
☑Larry M. Bischoff (inc.) (unopposed)
District 18, Ward 1 Town of Clyman, Wards 2, 3 Town of Lowell, Ward 1 Village of Clyman, Ward 1 Village of Lowell, Ward 1 Village of Reeseville
☑Jeffrey Caine (inc.) (unopposed)
District 19, Ward 2 Town of Emmet, Wards 1, 2 Town of Lebanon
☑Allen Behl (inc.) (unopposed)
District 20, Ward 1 town of Emmet, Wards 1, 2, Town of Portland, Ward 1 Town of Shields, Ward 7 City of Watertown
☑Jeff Berres (inc.) (unopposed)
District 21, Wards 5, 6 City of Watertown
☑Cathy A. Houchin (inc.) (unopposed)
District 22, Wards 3, 4 City of Watertown
☑Jenifer Hedrick
District 23, Wards 1, 2 City of Watertown
☑Dave Frohling (inc.) (unopposed)
District 24, Wards 1, 2, 3 City of Juneau
☑Dennis R. Schmidt (inc.) (unopposed)
District 25, Ward 1 Town of Chester, Wards 2, 8, 14 City of Waupun
☑Travis Schultz 196
William Hoekstra (inc.) (unopposed)
District 26, Wards 5, 6, 7 City of Waupun
☑Thomas Nickel (inc.) (unopposed)
District 27, Wards 1, 3, 4 City of Waupun
☑Kira Sheahan-Malloy (inc.) (unopposed)
District 28, Wards 5, 12, 14 City of Beaver Dam
☑Donna L. Maly (inc.) (unopposed)
District 29, Wards 2, 6 City of Beaver Dam
☑Daniel Hilbert (inc.) (unopposed)
District 30, Wards 1, 3 City of Beaver Dam
☑MaryAnn Miller (inc.) (unopposed)
District 31, Wards 11, 13 City of Beaver Dam
☑Kevin Burnett (inc.) 166
Scott A. Petrack 96
District 32, Wards 7, 9 City of Beaver Dam
No candidate on ballot
District 33, Wards 4, 8, 10 City of Beaver Dam
No candidate on ballot
