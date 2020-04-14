Here are the local voting results as of Monday evening for races in the greater Watertown area from the April 7 election. Vote totals are complete unofficial returns. Results are listed only for contested races. Winners are designated by the checkbox.

CITY OF WATERTOWN

Common Council

District 2 (vote for one)

Karen Wendt 312

Fred Smith 276

District 4 (vote for one)

Daniel Bartz 286

Juliana M. Tobin 144

District 6 (vote for one)

Cassandra Wagner (unopposed)

District 8 (vote for one)

Bob Wetzel 481

Sean Lapp 345

WATERTOWN UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

School Board (vote for three)

Rebecca Iverson 3,674

Tony Arnett (inc.) 3,429

Jennifer Baake (inc.) 4,023

Doug Will (inc.) 3,503

Mark Holland (inc.) 3,303

JEFFERSON COUNTY

Town of Ixonia

Town supervisors (vote for two)

Brian Derge (inc.) (unopposed)

Carl A. Jaeger (inc.) (unopposed)

Town of Jefferson

Town Supervisor No. 2 (vote for one)

Jim Mode (inc.)(unopposed)

Town of Supervisor No. 4 (vote for one)

Curtis Backlund (inc.) (unopposed)

Village of Johnson Creek

Village trustee (vote for three)

Dee Biznatch Goldade 389

Joseph Yaeger IV (inc.) 458

Rooney Freimund (inc.) 459

David A. Rousayne (inc.) 462

Village of Sullivan

Village trustee (vote for two)

Randy McHugh (inc.)

Daniel Gross (unopposed)

City of Jefferson

Mayor (vote for one)

Dale Oppermann (inc.) (unopposed)

Alderperson (vote for four)

Richard Lares (inc.)(unopposed)

Ron Miller (inc.)(unopposed)

Alan Young (unopposed)

City of Lake Mills

District One (vote for one)

Diann Hosp Fritsch (inc.) (unopposed)

District Two (vote for one)

Vickie L. Schmidt (inc.) (unopposed)

City of Waterloo

Alderperson at large (vote for one)

Charles Kuhl (inc.) (unopposed)

Alderperson Ward 2 (vote for one)

Eric Rhynes (inc.) (unopposed)

Alderperson Ward 4/5 (vote for one)

Jeanette Petts (inc.) (unopposed)

SCHOOL DISTRICTS

Jefferson School Board

Area 2 (vote for not more than two)

Richard Lovett (inc.) (unopposed)

Matthew Peltier (unopposed)

Johnson Creek School Board

At large (vote for not more than two)

Janelle Kwarciany (unopposed)

Richard J. Wrensch (inc.) (unopposed)

Lake Mills School Board

At large (vote for one)

Amy Litscher 1,590

Melissa Roglitz-Walker 889

Waterloo School Board

100% reporting Jefferson County, does not include Dodge, Dane, Columbia County results

Area 1 (vote for one)

Karen Stangler (inc.) (unopposed)

Area 3 (vote for no more than three)

Susan Quamme (inc.) 450

Mathew Schneider (inc.) 453

Nancy Thompson (inc.) 419

Kate Lewandowski 532

Jefferson County Board

District 1, Wards 1, 2, 3, 4 City of Waterloo

Richard Jones (inc.) (unopposed)

District 2, Wards 1, 2 Town of Milford; Ward 1 Town of Waterloo; Ward 5 City of Waterloo

Mike Kelly (inc.) (unopposed)

District 3, Wards 1, 2 Town of Watertown; Wards 8, 19 City of Watertown

Greg David (inc.) (unopposed)

District 4, Wards 9, 10 City of Watertown

Augie Tietz (inc.) (unopposed)

District 5, Wards 11, 12 City of Watertown

James Braughler (inc.) (unopposed)

District 6, Wards 15, 16 City of Watertown

Dan Herbst (inc.) (unopposed)

District 7, Wards 13, 14 City of Watertown

Dwayne Morris (inc.) (unopposed)

District 8 , Wards 17, 18 City of Watertown

Michael Wineke (inc.) (unopposed)

District 9, Wards 1, 2, 5, 6 Town of Ixonia; Ward 2 Village Lac La Belle.

Amy Rinard (inc.) (unopposed)

District 10, Wards 1, 3 Town of Concord; Wards 3, 4 Town of Ixonia

Lloyd Zastrow (inc.) (unopposed)

District 11, Ward 2 Town of Aztalan; Ward 2 Town of Concord; Ward 1, 2 Town of Farmington

Jeff Johns (inc.) (unopposed)

District 12, Wards 1, 2, 3 Village of Johnson Creek

Jeff Smith

District 13, Wards 2, 4, 6 and 7 in Lake Mills

Anita Martin

District 14, Wards 1, 3, 5, 8 City of Lake Mills

Kirk Lund (inc.) (unopposed)

District 15, Ward 1 Town of Aztalan; Wards 1, 2, 3 Town of Lake Mills

Steven J. Nass (inc.) (unopposed)

District 16, Wards 1, 2, 3 Town of Oakland; Wards 1 Village of Cambridge.

Laura Payne (inc.) (unopposed)

District 17, Wards 6, 7, 8, 9 City of Jefferson.

Russell Kutz (inc.) (unopposed)

District 18, Wards 3, 4, 5, 11 City of Jefferson

Brandon White (inc.) (unopposed)

District 19, Wards 1, 2, 10 City of Jefferson

Dave Drayna

District 20, Wards 1, 2, 3 in the Town of Jefferson and Ward 4 in the Town of Oakland

Curtis Backlund 418

Frankie Fuller 298

District 21, Wards 1, 2, 3 Town of Sullivan; Ward 1 Village of Sullivan.

John Kannard (inc.) (unopposed)

District 22, Ward 1 Town of Palmyra; Wards 1, 2 Village of Palmyra

Blane Poulson (inc.) (unopposed)

District 23, Wards 1, 2 Town of Koshkonong; Ward 8 City of Fort Atkinson

George Jaeckel (inc.) (unopposed)

District 24, Wards 11, 12 City of Whitewater

Roger Lindl (inc.) (unopposed)

District 25, Ward 1 Town of Cold Spring; Wards 1, 2 Town of Hebron; Ward 3 Town of Koshkonong; Ward 2 Town of Palmyra; Ward 10 City of Whitewater

Matthew Foelker (inc.) (unopposed)

District 26, Wards 1 and 2 in the City of Fort Atkinson

John M. Donohue 248

Joan Fitzgerald (inc.) (unopposed) 485

District 27, Wards 3, 4 City of Fort Atkinson

Conor Nelan (inc.) (unopposed)

District 28 , Wards 7, 9 City of Fort Atkinson

Dick Schultz (inc.) (unopposed)

District 29, Wards 5, 6 City of Fort Atkinson

Mary Roberts (inc.) (unopposed)

District 30, Wards 4, 5, 6 Town of Koshkonong; Ward 1 Town of Sumner

Walt Christensen (inc.) (unopposed) 515

Lindsay Weigand-Jilek 476

DODGE COUNTY

Town of Ashippun

Supervisor 1 (vote for one)

Norman H. Greeb

Supervisor 3 (vote for one)

Austin Matthew Borchardt 564

Willard J. Oschmann 224

Town of Clyman

Supervisor 3 (vote for one)

Timothy Dornfeld (inc.) (unopposed)

Supervisor 4 (vote for one)

Mark Othmer (inc.) (unopposed)

Village of Clyman

Trustee (vote for two)

Mike Zwieg

Beth Baehmann (inc.) (unopposed)

Village of Hustisford

Trustee (vote for three)

Cynthia Stroessner (unopposed)

Ted Engelbart (inc.) (unopposed)

Andrew Buchanan (write-in)

Village of Lowell

Trustees (vote for two)

George Anetsberger 37 (won by draw)

Jared Landsee 54

Rita Luedke (inc.) 37

Village of Neosho

Trustees (vote for two)

Rob Moskowski (inc.) 57

Jennifer Margraf-Rodriguez 76

Jim Villwock 50

Chris Oldenhoff 82

Village of Reeseville

Trustees (vote for three)

Chris Abell (inc.) (unopposed)

City of Juneau

Mayor (vote for one)

Dan Wegener (inc.) (unopposed)

Ward 3 (vote for one)

John Schuster (inc.) (unopposed)

Dodgeland School Board

City of Juneau/Town of Oak Grove (vote for two)

Stacy Schmitt (inc.) (unopposed)

Nick Rennhack

At large (vote for one)

Carla Nico 684

Bruce Haan 604

Hustisford School Board

Rural seat (vote for two)

Steven Weinheimer (inc.) (unopposed)

Lisa D. Bosse (inc.) (unopposed)

Village seat (vote for one)

Barbara May (inc.) (unopposed)

Waterloo School Board

100% reporting Dodge County, does not include Jefferson, Dane, Columbia County results

Area 1 (vote for one)

Karen Stangler (inc.) (unopposed)

Area 3 (vote for no more than three)

Susan Quamme (inc.) 134

Mathew Schneider (inc.) 182

Nancy Thompson (inc.) 186

Kate Lewandowski 131

Dodge County Board

District 1, Wards 1, 2 Town of Fox Lake, Wards 1, 2, 3 City of Fox Lake

Ed Benter (inc.) (unopposed)

District 2, Ward 1 Town of Burnett, Ward 2, Town of Chester, Ward 3 Town of Fox Lake, Ward 1 town of Trenton, Ward 13 City of Waupun

Russell Kottke (inc.) (unopposed)

District 3, Wards 1, 2, 3 Town of Beaver Dam, Ward 4 Town of Fox Lake, Ward 2 Town of Trenton

Mary J. Bobholz (inc.) (unopposed)

District 4, Wards 1, 2, 3 Town of Westford, Wards 1, 2 Village of Randolph

Dale Macheel (inc.) (unopposed)

District Wards 5, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 10, 11 Town of Beaver Dam, Ward 2 Town of Calamus

Jeffrey C. Schmitt (inc.) (unopposed)

District 6, Ward 1 Town of Calamus, Ward 1 Town of Elba, Wards 1, 4 Town of Lowell, Ward 9 City of Columbus

Joseph M. Marsik (inc.) (unopposed)

District 7, Ward 2 Town of Burnett, Wards 4, 5, 6 Wards Town of Hubbard, Wards 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 Town of Oak Grove; Ward 3 Town of Williamstown, Wards 1, 7 City of Horicon, Ward 8 City of Mayville

Richard C. Bennett (inc.) (unopposed)

District 8, Wards 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 City of Horicon

Richard L. Greshay (inc.) (unopposed)

District 9, Ward 1 Town of Herman, Wards 1, 2 Town of Hubbard, Ward 1 Village of Iron Ridge

Naomi Kriewald (inc.) (unopposed)

District 10, Wards 1, 2, 3 Town of Rubicon, Ward 1 Village of Neosho, Wards 18, 19 City of Hartford

Thomas J. Schaefer (inc.) (unopposed)

District 11, Wards 1, 2, 3, 4 Town of Ashippun

David Guckenberger (inc.) (unopposed)

District 12, Ward 2 Town of Herman, Wards 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 Town of Theresa, Wards 1, 2, 3 Village of Theresa

Dick Fink (inc.) (unopposed)

District 13, Ward 2 Town of Williamstown, Wards 2, 3, 4, 6 City of Mayville

Karen Kuehl

District 14, 1, 5, 7 Wards City of Mayville

No candidate

District 15, Wards 1, 2 Town of LeRoy Ward 1 town of Lomira, Ward 1 Town of Williamstown, Ward 1 Village of Brownsville, Ward 1 Village of Kekoskee

Timothy J. Kemmel (inc.) (unopposed)

District 16, Wards 2, 3 Town of Lomira, Wards 1, 2, 3 Village of Lomira

Larry Schraufnagel (inc.) (unopposed)

District 17, Ward 3 Town of Hubbard, Wards 1, 3 Town of Hustisford, Wards 1, 2 Village of Hustisford

Larry M. Bischoff (inc.) (unopposed)

District 18, Ward 1 Town of Clyman, Wards 2, 3 Town of Lowell, Ward 1 Village of Clyman, Ward 1 Village of Lowell, Ward 1 Village of Reeseville

Jeffrey Caine (inc.) (unopposed)

District 19, Ward 2 Town of Emmet, Wards 1, 2 Town of Lebanon

Allen Behl (inc.) (unopposed)

District 20, Ward 1 town of Emmet, Wards 1, 2, Town of Portland, Ward 1 Town of Shields, Ward 7 City of Watertown

Jeff Berres (inc.) (unopposed)

District 21, Wards 5, 6 City of Watertown

Cathy A. Houchin (inc.) (unopposed)

District 22, Wards 3, 4 City of Watertown

Jenifer Hedrick

District 23, Wards 1, 2 City of Watertown

Dave Frohling (inc.) (unopposed)

District 24, Wards 1, 2, 3 City of Juneau

Dennis R. Schmidt (inc.) (unopposed)

District 25, Ward 1 Town of Chester, Wards 2, 8, 14 City of Waupun

Travis Schultz 196

William Hoekstra (inc.) (unopposed)

District 26, Wards 5, 6, 7 City of Waupun

Thomas Nickel (inc.) (unopposed)

District 27, Wards 1, 3, 4 City of Waupun

Kira Sheahan-Malloy (inc.) (unopposed)

District 28, Wards 5, 12, 14 City of Beaver Dam

Donna L. Maly (inc.) (unopposed)

District 29, Wards 2, 6 City of Beaver Dam

Daniel Hilbert (inc.) (unopposed)

District 30, Wards 1, 3 City of Beaver Dam

MaryAnn Miller (inc.) (unopposed)

District 31, Wards 11, 13 City of Beaver Dam

Kevin Burnett (inc.) 166

Scott A. Petrack 96

District 32, Wards 7, 9 City of Beaver Dam

No candidate on ballot

District 33, Wards 4, 8, 10 City of Beaver Dam

No candidate on ballot

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.