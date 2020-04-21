The presidents of the tavern leagues of Jefferson and Dodge counties said Monday their organizations are on board with the Tavern League of Wisconsin’s proposal to have bars and restaurants reopening — in limited fashion — by May 1.
The state tavern league is calling on Gov. Tony Evers to allow bars and restaurants to resume more regular business on that date. This would be more than three weeks ahead of the end of the current stay-at-home order that has forced the closure of most nonessential businesses.
The lobbying group argued in a statement late Sunday that bars, restaurants and supper clubs could reopen by implementing a variety of safety measures to protect against the spread of COVID-19.
Those steps include requiring all employees to wear masks and gloves; not allowing anyone to be closer than 6-feet from one another; spacing all tables at least 6-feet apart; not allowing more than six people to sit at any one table; and reducing the number of people allowed inside by 50%.
The group also said it would eliminate paper menus, all table condiments and salad bars in order to open on May 1. Evers did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.
Jefferson County Tavern League President Erick Frommgen, owner of the Concord Inn, said he is hopeful he and his fellow tavern owners in the county will be able to reopen May 1, operating under the state tavern league’s recommendations.
Frommgen said the taverns of the Jefferson/Dodge County area have taken substantial financial hits as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, but that some have been able to apply for, and receive, federal financial assistance because they are small businesses. Some, however, he said, have not been so fortunate, because such assistance is running out.
“As the Jefferson County Tavern League, we have not done anything with the (state tavern league’s recommendation) yet, because there might be some stuff going on this week with the state legislature and we want to see what might happen there,” Frommgen said.
He said the Jefferson County Tavern League would be in support of the state league’s recommendation, “as long as we can operate safely.”
According to Frommgen, the coronavirus has led to the likely permanent closure of at least one Jefferson County tavern as of Monday. That tavern, however, had already been for sale.
Frommgen said his Concord Inn, a long-established tavern of 36 years, is not likely to close permanently, because he has “low overhead.” He owns his building and he does not have a lot of employees. He and his wife, Lori, along with a few others, tend bar at the inn.
“It’s been hard to contact people in the local tavern league lately,” Frommgen said, “but no others are closing that I’ve heard of. If we have to wait beyond May 26, we might lose some. Unlike our situation, some tavern owners have to pay leases and that is where the crunch comes in — and I don’t have as many employees to worry about.”
Kathy Martin, president of the Dodge County Tavern League, has owned the Dockside Pub and Grill in Beaver Dam for the past decade. She said her tavern league is in lock step with the state league and Jefferson County in its desire to see things back on track in bars and restaurants — albeit in a limited manner — May 1.
“First, I have to tell you how grateful I am to our customer support base, because our Friday’s have been great,” she said of the carryout business that Dockside and many other pubs have been offering.
She said her business facility is not paid off yet and is not eligible for government grant assistance at this point.
“So I have to rely on our customer base and it has been great,” she said.
Martin is not aware of any bars in Dodge County that might be permanently lost.
“But the problem is that we can’t have meetings. So staying in contact with others on the board is sketchy, because they are so busy doing takeouts,” she said. “We try to stay in contact. Another six weeks, or three months of this, and I know we will lose people. I know we will.”
Martin stressed the need for safety first.
“Mostly, what we need to do is stay safe, but bring business back slowly, because people are struggling,” she said. “We also have our own business to take care of. There has to be a balance in there someplace. I hear from healthcare that we need to have the ‘stay at home’ order in place longer. I understand people are concerned, but we are concerned about our livelihood. We are worried about our children and our homes, and it all extends into that. If we can bring business back safely, we need to do that. We just need the public to know there is another side to this.”
The governor is facing increasing pressure from businesses and Republican lawmakers to reduce the time of the Stay-at-Home order which he extended last week from April 24 to May 26.
To date, 220 people have died in Wisconsin from the coronavirus and more than 4,300 have tested positive.
Frommgen implied that if he and his wife are allowed to reopen their Concord Inn May 1, the thirsty crowd gathered outside might take the door off its hinges.
“The frustration in our little community is building,” he said. “Hopefully we can get things going.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.