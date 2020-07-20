Madison Area Technical College Watertown campus has announced limited in-person services will begin Aug. 3. In-person assistance will be available Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The campus has been offering virtual hours since the coronavirus pandemic began in the spring when in-person classes were discontinued.
The announcement of the in-person services comes with the latest state of the college address by Madison College President Jack Daniels.
Daniels shared his plan for restricted opening for the upcoming fall semester, which begins Aug. 31. Watertown offerings will be greatly reduced.
“Our plans are aligned and consistent with local orders and ordinances of the cities and counties we are located in, as well as the State of Wisconsin’s rules and regulations,” Daniels said. “While many of us want our campus return to be back to normal, it will look very different. New safety protocols have been implemented, and we need everyone in our community to commit to a shared responsibility to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
Daniels says despite the challenges and uncertainties of the coronavirus pandemic, the college is committed to providing an array of high-quality, flexible courses to meet student and industry needs.
“The primary emphasis for all programs, credentials and courses is remote delivery options including online and online live. Fall revisions continue daily, but we anticipate approximately 70 percent of our courses to be offered in remote formats. For programs, credentials and courses that require some in-person instruction, the focus is on hybrid delivery (a combination of online and in-person). Fully in-person classes will be extremely limited to targeted occupational programs.”
Daniels added that in-person instruction is scheduled to wrap up by Thanksgiving wherever possible, with the remainder of the semester completed online.
Nicole Thompson, regional workforce and economic development, strategic community relations and marketing director for the Watertown campus said some classes will have a face-to-face component, but a strict protocol will be followed. “There will be screenings and masks are to be worn at all times,” Thompson said. The goal is to hold the theory portion of the course as soon as possible so the in-person component of the class is completed by Thanksgiving, she said.
“At our Watertown campus, the classes that would be in-person include science and nursing,” Thompson said. Much of the curriculum is being converted to online and online live, she said.
Because online access may be limited for some students, Daniels says the college will loan laptop computers and Wi-Fi hotspots at no cost during the fall semester. “Our faculty are sensitized and forthright in engaging students in modes of learning that many have had no experience in and our librarians are also available via chat, text, email and phone to assist with technology and remote learning needs.”
Daniels also says the credit/no-credit option that was offered this past spring and summer to students, will be available again this fall.
“We have some non-credit classes at the Watertown campus every semester and they will be greatly reduced,” Thompson said. Only one class on personal finance has been converted to online, she added. “Normally we host a dozen to 20 community non-credit classes. We did not want to offer those if they do not follow the guidelines. We hope to be back with an in-person format in the spring.”
