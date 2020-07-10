ASHIPPUN — Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Ashippun Fire Department picnic will go on this Saturday.
Although the three day event has been narrowed to one day, Ashippun Fire Department President Rob Sterr said it’s the department’s opportunity to give back to its community.
While Watertown’s Riverfest, the Dodge and Jefferson County fairs, Milwaukee’s Summerfest and Wisconsin State Fair were canceled because of the pandemic, the Ashippun picnic remains on the calendar.
“We thought long and hard on whether to hold this event or not,” Sterr said, “and we came to the conclusion our picnics have always been our way of showing appreciation to the Ashippun residents and the community at large.”
He said the event will be held rain or shine at Ashippun Firefighter’s Park on W2665 Oak St., west of Highway 67 on County Road O.
“We’re really doing things differently this year, but everything is outdoors so people can spread out,” Sterr said.
He said there will not be any carnival rides or games for the children or tractor pulls, which generally draw a large crowd of spectators.
“Our picnic has always been a community event and not a fundraiser,” Sterr said.
Ashippun Fire Chief Scott Peirick agreed.
“The funds we do raise from the picnic do help us in maintaining our equipment and purchasing new equipment,” Peirick said. “If we decided against the picnic, it wouldn’t be something that would makes us sink or swim.”
Peirick said he’s been thinking “very hard” about hosting the event.
“With everyone being kept in their homes earlier this year this event helps get some people outside,” he said. “We want people to come out, but we want them to be safe too. If they want to wear masks they can. We will have signs posted encouraging social distancing and hand washing as well. Hand sanitizer will be made available throughout the park.”
Peirick said individuals who have a fever or cough should refrain from attending the picnic.
“People are smart enough to know when they have a fever or feel under the weather,” he said.
He said the fire department’s board of directors went through different scenarios of how to hold the picnic and keep everything spread out enough for people to walk around and enjoy the festivities.
“We are being proactive this year by not holding anything under tents or indoors,” he said. “It’s outside so if it rains — it rains,” Peirick said.
He said the food items include the usual fair food, such as burgers, brats, french fries, cold beverages and other items, too.
Sterr said Koepke Farms in the Town of Oconomowoc donated the cheese for the burgers.
The day’s events include:
— 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Car show
— 1-4 p.m. Big Al and The Hi-Fi’s, rock band.
— 6-8 p.m. Great Lakes Championship Wrestling
— 8:30 p.m.-Midnight Stetsin & Lace, country and rock band.
