Road projects underway in Dodge County

JUNEAU — ‘Tis the season for road construction on several county highways in Dodge County.
Work crews are busy at several project sites in sections near Clyman, Juneau, Mayville and Waupun.
Dodge County Highway Commissioner Brian Field said the two larger projects named in what he calls “phase one” includes County Highway M from State Highway 60 to Juneau encompassing 4.3 miles, along with nearly two miles of roadwork on County Highway M from County Highway J to State Highway 60 will take place this summer. The two projects cost $1.3 million and $591,000, respectively, but Field said the county received a $400,000 grant knocking the price tag on the County Highway M project from State Highway 60 down to Juneau to $900,000.
He said another large construction project the county is undertaking is County Highway AY from State Highway 33 to State Highway 28 in Mayville. The project covers 5.1 miles and costs $1,530,000, but Field said the county applied for a $202,577 grant and was awarded it dropping the total project’s cost to $1,327,423.
Field said the work encompasses pulverizing the pavement for two new layers of asphalt. He said the county is also replacing pipes and installing curb and gutter at the intersections where they are needed. He said once a layer a pavement is laid down another layer will be placed down later in the year.
“All of the phase one projects have been bid out and we will work through July on them,” he said. “We will then bid out our phase two projects at July’s end and try to finish those by the end of September or early October.”
Field said it’s a “phenomenal year” for his department.
“We have 540 miles of county highway in Dodge County,” he said. “There is a 25-year life cycle for asphalt pavement, which dictates we should work on 22 miles a year. We will achieve that this year. It is very seldom we get to do just that. It’s the best it has been in the 16 years I’ve been highway commissioner for Dodge County.”
Field called it the “perfect storm” for getting the work completed.
“We are able to use our fund balance and grants and $3 million in sales tax for the work,” he said. “We were lucky to go after the grants and get them. It all came together for us.”
He said 14.4 miles will be completed in phase one and 9.65 miles in phase two marking a total of 24.05 miles of highway.
Field said the future of road construction after this season is uncertain because of the reduction of state aid related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“State and federal funding will be reduced,” he said. “We will need to look at some creative funding alternatives at our highway committee meetings.”
Other phase one projects in Dodge County include work to:
• County Highway M from Watertown to County Highway E, which is 2.25 miles and totals $675,000.
• County Highway MM from County Highway M to Waupun, which is three-quarters of a mile and costs $250,000.
Phase two projects (in or near Hustisford) in Dodge County include work to:
• County Highway J from County Highway M to County Highway DJ; 2.26 miles for a total project cost of $678,000. The county was awarded a $165,525 grant reducing the cost to $509,475.
• County Highway DJ from County Highway J to State Highway 60; 2.19 miles for a cost of $534,000. The county was awarded a grant for $373,694, reducing the amount to $160,306.
• County Highway E from Lake Drive to County Highway S; 3.6 miles for a $1,080,000.
