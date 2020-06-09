Pending board of education approval Wednesday, Dr. James Sebert will be the superintendent of the Waukesha School District, inching out Cassandra Schug of the Watertown district, who also sought the job.
“Our search began in March, where the board of education retained School Exec Connect for professional recruiting services,” a media release from Waukesha said. “Over the past few months, many stakeholders have engaged in the search and interview process providing the board of education with crucial information to assist in narrowing the candidates.”
“I felt honored to be selected as part of a very high quality pool of finalists for the Waukesha Superintendent position,” Schug said. “While this was an opportunity I felt I had to pursue in the best interest of my family, I have loved my time here in Watertown, and I look forward to continuing my work here in a great community with great students, staff and families. Watertown continues to have a great future, and I am privileged to be able to be a part of that future in our community.”
The Daily Times reported in January of 2019 that Schug would remain in her position as superintendent of the Watertown Unified School District after being one of two candidates contending for the Hartford Union High School District superintendent position.
“The Hartford School District did make me an offer, but we couldn’t come to an agreement,” Schug said at the time. “They are opening up the search to other candidates. I am excited to stay here in the Watertown Unified School District. I wish the Hartford School Board luck in their search. I do love it here, but I felt this was an opportunity I had to explore.”
Schug graduated from the UW-Madison with a bachelor of science degree in education in 1993. She received an English as a Second Language certification from the UW-Milwaukee in 1994. In 2000, Schug received a master of science degree in administrative leadership from UW-Milwaukee.
She also received her doctoral degree in educational leadership and policy analysis from UW-Madison and a superintendent license from Marquette University in Milwaukee.
From a field of 25 applicants in the latest process, 6 preliminary candidates were then cut down to 3 finalists based upon how well they stacked up to the New Superintendent Profile attributes developed from more than 1,200 survey responders and individual conversations with each of the nine Board members.
“On separate days, each finalist spent an entire afternoon on a virtual tour of our district meeting various stakeholder groups,” the Waukesha district said, “culminating with a question and answer session, which the public could watch and provide survey feedback, which was tallied and given to the board of education.”
Last week the board of education interviewed all three finalists, deliberated on which of them best fit the Waukesha New Superintendent Profile and selected Dr. James Sebert to be its next superintendent.
“Any of the three finalists were well qualified to do the job; however, Dr. Sebert’s experience and attributes were the best fit for taking the Waukesha School District to the next level,” the district said. “Dr. Sebert’s 11 years of leadership as Superintendent of Fond du Lac, the 15th largest district in the state, combined with his top attributes of being politically astute, student focused, open minded, collaborative, involved in the community and embracing diversity ideally equip him to lead Waukesha as the 7th largest school district in the state.”
