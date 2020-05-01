With the coronavirus severely affecting the meatpacking industry, Watertown butchers and grocers are hoping that — as there was with eggs, toilet paper and disinfectants — there will not again be panic-buying that wipes out meat counters.
President Donald Trump this week ordered meat processing plants to remain open to help make sure the nation’s food supply chain remains operational.
Approximately two dozen meatpacking plants in the Midwest have closed as a result of their workers contracting the coronavirus.
Owner of the Watertown and Waterloo Piggly Wiggly stores, Jeff Tate, said he isn’t anticipating a shortage of animal protein here, but that with the national and state media’s recent coverage of problems in the meatpacking industry, his store has sold more beef, chicken and pork than usual.
A Daily Times visit to the Watertown Piggly Wiggly Wednesday afternoon found meat supplies to be more than adequate.
“I don’t think there will be a shortage,” Tate said. “As long as people don’t panic buy, it’s not an issue. There was no shortage of pork or chicken before. News reporting, itself, can create the problems.”
Tate said, that, ever since the COVID-19 Safer-at-Home order, there have been quantity allocations for certain products people were starting to panic buy.
“There were increases in buying and now people can find toilet paper and eggs, and they had been (limiting quantities of those items),” Tate said. “When the panic buying settled down, prices and quantities got back to normal. We don’t want people to think they have to purchase a bunch of meat and put it all in the freezer, because the supply chain will even itself out.”
The Watertown Piggly Wiggly obtains its meat from Piggly Wiggly Midwest and other sources.
“We just want people to take a deep breath and behave,” Tate said, adding he has never seen panic buying like that of the early COVID-19 threat in his more-than-four-decades as a grocer. “There will be no problem. Some people overreact to the media, but I don’t foresee a shortage of meat, as long as people use common sense.”
On the west side of the city, Glenn Roberts, founder of Glenn’s Market & Catering, had a different story to tell. Roberts said he is seeing panic buying every day.
“People are buying more than we can make,” he said. “Nobody is going to restaurants, so a lot of ‘grocery store food’ is being consumed. We have been swamped.”
Roberts said that at the beginning of the coronavirus Safer-at-Home order, meat suppliers had a glut on their hands, because restaurants had stopped buying it. Now, he said, he finds meat by “being creative” and going to sources he would not normally use and he is paying more for it.
“I can find meat, but it’s not at the prices we like to pay, so the prices go up to the consumer,” he said.
Dennis Breselow, proprietor of Breselow’s Family Market in Watertown, said he has never seen a period of grocery demand and upheaval like that of today. He has been in the industry since high school, in 1967.
Breselow said his store has not been experiencing meat shortages yet, but he noted the warehouse operators who serve his store have been predicting shortages and increasing prices. When this might, occur, he said, they have not indicated.
“When these meatpacking plants are operating at full force, their workers are shoulder-to-shoulder and now, if you downsize the workforce, production will be cut quite a bit,” he said. “We are ordering as we need things now. We are not short right now and we hope to keep going as long as we can. We hope it doesn’t affect us, but I’ve never seen anything like this.”
Breselow noticed an increase in his store’s meat sales Wednesday, but said he has “not seen anything too crazy yet,” in terms of panic buying by the public.
“I just checked the meat case,” he said Thursday at 11:15 a.m. “and everything seems normal. But it will be interesting to see what happens this weekend, because the weather is supposed to be good and people will be anxious to grill.”
Roberts acknowledged there may be meat shortages in meatpacking cities, such as Green Bay, where the media is heavily covering the plants that are sustaining COVID-19 illnesses and related operational problems. However, he doesn’t foresee those types of acute shortages happening here.
“If you are operating a grocery store, you have to be creative enough in where you buy (meat),” Roberts said. “I changed my ways, in where I buy it. Consumers don’t need to panic buy. It will be there, but consumers will just be paying a little bit more for it.”
