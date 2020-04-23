JUNEAU — Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt is softening the stance he took this past weekend when he spoke out in a column against Gov. Tony Evers’ extension of the Safer-at-Home order.
On April 16, Evers said non-essential businesses must stay closed until May 26 to slow the spread of the coronavirus, which continues to close all non-essential businesses and closes schools until the next school year begins. Evers maintained that the order is essential to help Wisconsin manage the spread of COVID-19. The decision was met with opposition from Republican leadership in the state Legislature, and with some county sheriffs.
In his column released Saturday, Schmidt expressed his concerns over constitutionality of the order and said his his office will “always protect the lives, property and constitutional rights of citizens.”
Schmidt continued in his column, “You (Evers) are standing in the minority in your position to close down our state through the end of May. Even the neighboring states in which you relied on to make your decision are opening their economies well before the end of May. ... Also, immediately end those orders that infringe on the constitutional rights afforded to our citizens.”
In an April 21 email to all Dodge County supervisors, however, Schmidt was less contentious. “Today at the county board meeting, there was a comment made questioning if the sheriff’s office will be enforcing the Safer-at-Home order.
“I want to be clear that we are enforcing the order, but primarily asking for voluntary compliance,” Schmidt wrote in the email. “There are some concerns regarding the constitution and specific portions of the order and we are going to use caution and discretion before enforcing those areas of concern. That discretion will include consultation with our legal advisors before we take action. There was obviously confusion regarding how I plan to proceed and I want to clarify this for everyone. I have not at all taken the same approach that the Racine County Sheriff has taken.”
Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling issued a statement Friday saying his department would not enforce Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer-at-Home order and said the “overreaching measures” would have dire consequences.
“The overreaching measures taken by state government will have dire lifetime consequences for businesses, homeowners, and families,” Schmaling’s statement reads.
“I took an oath to uphold the constitutional rights of our citizens and I can not in good faith participate in the destruction of Racine County businesses or interfere in the freedoms granted to all of us by our Constitution,” Schmaling continued.
Like Schmaling, Schmidt’s said in his own column, “My intent with my order was to evaluate each incident individually to ensure no constitutional rights were infringed upon by actions of the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. Of course, it was necessary to inform the public of potential repercussions to not follow the order as I continued to evaluate constitutional issues.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.