Emanuele Marasco’s travel journey from Chicago to Rome lasted upwards of 24 hours.
When it concluded, the Watertown High School foreign-exchange student was safely home in Naples, Italy and surrounded by family.
In the March 23 edition of the Daily Times, a story detailed Marasco’s AFS-USA International program ending prematurely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On March 21, Marasco, who goes by Emmy, flew from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport to New York City, laying over for six hours. Up next was a seven-hour transatlantic flight to Frankfurt, Germany before another six-hour layover. Marasco, and fellow AFS students from Italy who were studying across the United States, then touched down in Rome and back on home soil.
“It was such a long journey,” Marasco said. “It was crazy with the jet lag and time differences. I didn’t sleep much for two days. The only good thing about it with the AFS organization is everyone was from Italy.
“We had a lot of fun because we talked about experiences together. We could cry together because it was emotional. I’m still sad. At the end of the day, it’s probably the best option with COVID-19 to be here with family.”
Marasco lives in Naples, a two-hour drive south of Rome, and like most other Italians is still under quarantine. Residents in the Naples area are permitted to exercise outdoors, provided they stay within an approximately one-half-mile radius of their residences.
Pizzerias — Naples is, after all, the birthplace of pizza — were recently able to start delivery services while supermarkets are permitting customers by the single-digits. All of these efforts helped the country “flatten the curve,” but lawmakers are hesitant to open up too soon because of potential ramifications on the healthcare system, according to Marasco.
“My family is all healthy and none of my friends or family have been affected,” Marasco explained. “The new cases in Italy are getting lower and lower by the day. The curve is starting to get less. We are going to start the so-called ‘Phase 2’ on May 4. Some things are going to reopen, but not reopen so that citizens have the opportunity to move around much.
“We saw countries like China and Germany that opened things more, they showed new cases of COVID-19 fast. We decided to go with a different approach and do things more slowly: only open really essential businesses.”
Marasco noted the quarantine for many has led to more time for baking and pizza making, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t becoming stir crazy.
In addition to classwork from his school in Italy, Marasco stays in touch with Watertown friends via social media.
“Time passed so fast,” Marasco said of his time in America. “I’m looking forward to hosting some of my best friends from America next summer. We are then all going to go back to Watertown. I can’t wait to be back.
“I’m glad I had the chance to meet amazing people and be in Watertown.”
