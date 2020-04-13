It’s not easy living in a world ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic.
While some are worried about find toilet paper and missing concerts, some have larger and more important thoughts on their mind.
Some can’t even see their loved ones. That’s exactly what Leonel Biolcati is enduring.
Biolcati, an 18-year-old Rotary Youth Exchange student from Aracatuba, Brazil, has been living with a host family, Josh and Sandee Macht, in Watertown since September 2019. His biological family is more than 5,000 miles away.
He is scheduled to graduate from Watertown High School in June and head home in July. While his thoughts should be focused on his homework and his pending graduation, he is worried about his father, Walter, a 48-year-old principal, teacher and owner of a high school in Brazil. However, as of Friday, his father is in a medically induced coma because he contracted COVID-19 a day after his March birthday.
“A week before his birthday he was coughing a lot,” Biolcati said. “I heard he looked really bad. His coughing began to escalate and he had trouble breathing.”
The 18-year-old said his dad also works at another school where he is also the principal and teacher. Biolcati’s mother, Marcia, is also a teacher and principal at a Brazilian school.
“He knows a lot of people in the communities where he works and the medics told him he better go to the hospital,” Biolcati said.
The high schooler said his father checked into a Brazilian hospital March 23 and has been there ever since. He has spent most of his time in the intensive care unit, where he also underwent kidney dialysis because his kidneys began to fail him.
“They were treating him with everything they thought would work against the coronavirus. He was just diagnosed with it a week ago,” Biolcati said. “Now, my mother is being tested and she is awaiting her test results. I want to be there for both of them, but I know if I leave I won’t be able to see them because I will be placed in quarantine.
“I couldn’t help if I was there, but I want to see them.”
Biolcati said his mother isn’t showing any symptoms of COVID-19, but she still is under medical attention.
“They just don’t know about her. She’s been with my dad so that worries me,” Biolcati said. “She could have it.”
Biolcati, an only child, said he was FaceTiming with his parents every Sunday, but now he receives his information from his aunt, who is a doctor.
“I am doing better than I was,” the young man said. “I am hearing good news now, but when my father was placed in a medically induced coma I wanted to get on a plane and go home.”
He said his father will be brought out of the coma today and his mother may be able to see her husband soon.
“I have been looking at the statistics of my city and country and also those of Watertown and the United States,” Biolcati said. “It’s scary. A lot of my families members have been messaging to ’stay strong,’ which is helpful, but I am an only child so it’s a lot to think about.”
Biolcati said long walks outside and playing games with his host family have helped him keep his mind off what is happening in Aracatuba, which home to 170,000 people.
“My parents would love to see me, but told me to stay until my exchange time ends here,” he said. “I am completely fine with staying here because a lot of people have been tested back home for the coronavirus, but the tests have not come back yet, so I will wait.”
Biolcati said if there are others who are dealing with a similar situation they should remain strong and positive.
“It may be easy to say, but it helps,” Biolcati said. “When I do return home, I want to go out for some Brazilian barbecue with my mom and dad and give them each a big hug and a kiss. I love them. They are my parents. I don’t want anything to happen to them.”
