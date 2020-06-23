Marquardt Village, 1045 Hill St., is holding an open house on Wednesday to showcase facility additions, part of the fifth phase of a $43 million project that was first announced in 2012.
Among the upgrades are a new apartment building, Park Centre Central, which holds 24 units for independent living residents; a new auditorium/chapel to seat about 150 by Towne Centre; and redecoration of the Park Hill and Park Ridge buildings.
Construction began nearly a year ago and was completed in April.
“This place has been abuzz since around the 4th of July, when this all started,” said Marquardt Village Director of Housing Judy Kluetzmann.
A grand opening was originally planned for May 3, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though it was challenging for Marquardt representatives to offer tours during Wisconsin’s Safer-at-Home orders, which began in March and lasted nearly two months, prospective residents were able to get virtual tours and some in-person tours by appointment.
Apartments range from one bedroom units being 830 square feet all the way up to 1,450 square feet. There are four different floor plans. The smallest option is a one bedroom, one bathroom with den. Others include one bedroom, one bathroom with den, two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and two bedrooms, two bathrooms with den.
“There’s so much that went into the project,” said Marquardt Director of Corporate Marketing and Sales Joe Reischl.
“One thing that makes these different from other apartments is the new apartments have patios or balconies. They are a modern, open-concept design, with higher ceilings … bright and very spacious. There’s an abundant upgrade of finishes and features (including) luxury vinyl tile floors and Corian countertops. All that comes standard. Like all our apartments, it comes with a heated underground parking place.”
The project started roughly a decade ago and has been done in different phases, starting with the Towne Centre. The new apartments connect to the existing Park Centre South and North apartments, and to the Towne Centre.
“Among all those buildings, all connect to the Towne Centre,” Reischl said. “People don’t have to go outside to get to the Towne Centre. We’ve connected the dots, so to speak.”
Marquardt Management Services is a faith-based, not-for-profit organization sponsored by the Western District of the Moravian Church. With deep roots in Wisconsin, MMS also brings home-based care to seniors living throughout much of southeast Wisconsin through Marquardt Home Health and Marquardt Hospice. For more information, visit www.marquardtmanagement.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.