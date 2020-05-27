Graduation day is a huge milestone, but this year, many students around the country won’t experience it. Amid a COVID-19 outbreak, many schools are canceling their commencement ceremonies or going virtual. And other school districts are holding them later in the summer.
Watertown High School senior Johnaycia Holmes, who is planning to attend University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh this fall, said she would favor a face-to-face graduation, but a virtual one is better than no celebration at all.
“If it happens, a face-to-face graduation would be cool, but if the virus becomes worse and our graduation is held later like in August, a lot of students are already headed off to college, especially if they are in sports,” Holmes said. “I’m not sure if we could hold a face-to-face graduation then.”
The Watertown Unified School District is scheduled to hold its graduation ceremony Aug. 14, in-person with a virtual option. The district is working with the Watertown Health Department to determine if an in-person ceremony will happen. District superintendent Cassandra Schug said at a May 18 board meeting the local heath department is “steering the ship” when it comes to how to how the district is operating in such an uncertain time.
Dodgeland Schools Superintendent Annette Thompson said the district’s planning to hold graduation July 25.
“The rationale for this decision was to provide time for the administration to monitor COVID-19 guidance and consider alternatives to a virtual graduation ceremony graduation ceremony,” Thompson said following Dodgeland School District’s board meeting May 18.
Dodgeland Middle and High School Principal Jessica Johnson said with the way the year has gone she would like to send the seniors off at a special ceremony.
“Our seniors have missed so much of their last year with us,” Johnson said. “We want their graduation to be as special as we can possibly make it.”
Hustisford Schools District Superintendent Heather Cramer said their Class of 2020 graduation is scheduled for 7 p.m. July 24.
“While it is our hope that we will be able to have a face-to-face, traditional ceremony, we will be monitoring developments closely. We surveyed our seniors and their families and provided them with two options,” Cramer said. “We offered the option of keeping graduation on its original date May 29 with a celebration to be planned later in the summer if allowed or the option of July 24. Students overwhelmingly voiced their desire to move it back as they desire to have a traditional ceremony.”
Cramer said the district will take guidance from the state and county’s health departments to help with their plans.
“The safety and health of our students and community are of utmost importance and we will make all decisions with this in mind,” Cramer said. “The district has alternatives in mind, if needed. No matter what graduation will happen on that date. It will not be moved again.”
Also, Lakeside Lutheran High School graduation is set for July 1.
Over the past month, a committee of the National Honor Society officers and an ad hoc parent committee have been discussing graduation. The group believes a live, in-person ceremony is the best option, but they are also waiting what public health orders are the time.
“It is Lakeside’s sincere intent to honor the desires of our students and parents,” the school said in an email.
“Please realize that a number of factors must be satisfied for this to occur. The school will keep seniors and their parents informed as the plan takes shape,” Lake Lutheran school officials said.
July 19 is the rescheduled commencement date for Lake Mills High School. It’s undecided if this will be face-to-face or virtual.
In Jefferson, two graduations are planned. At 2 p.m. June 7, a virtual graduation is set. An August in-person graduation is also tentatively planned.
Luther Prep held its ceremony May 21.
In Johnson Creek, graduation is scheduled for 5 p.m. July 11 at Glover Field. The graduation is by invitation only. Each graduate may only bring six people to the event.
