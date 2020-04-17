A story in Thursday’s Daily Times about criminal charges being filed in Jefferson County Circuit Court against two Watertown businesses that allegedly stayed open during COVID-19-related “safer-at -home” order has struck a nerve in the community.
The newspaper’s Facebook page lit up Thursday, with some people supporting the Watertown Police Department’s actions to forward charges against a pair of business owners its officers said repeatedly violated the order. Others said they felt police were being too strict and the city was being run like a dictatorship headed by Gov. Tony Evers.
“We are home with (the) exception of one family member going out once every two weeks for groceries,” one person wrote. “It is tough when others decide they can risk spreading (COVID-19) because they don’t think it’s a risk.”
Another person wrote, “… (We) feel this is all unnecessary and unconstitutional. If you feel threatened, you stay home. Let the rest of us make up our own minds.”
The business owners charged with violating state orders were David Carlin of Johnson Creek, owner of the Firecracker Pub, 516 E. Main St. and Jorge Jose Monterrey-Estrada, of Watertown, owner of The Gym, 612 S. Church St.
Misdemeanor charges were filed against the two after Watertown police determined the businesses continued operating when, under ordinance, they should be closed during the coronavirus crisis.
If convicted on both of his two counts, Carlin could face fines of up to $1,000 and jail time of 60 days. Monterrey-Estrada faces one count and if convicted could be ordered to pay a fine of $500 and spend 30 days in jail.
The state order limiting certain business operations was put into effect March 17 by the governor and stated that all bars and restaurants must be closed until further notice, with the exception that restaurants may remain open for take-out or delivery service only. No seating may be provided, and food may not be consumed at the restaurant. Restaurants and bars must also preserve social distancing of six feet between customers during pick up.
Other businesses, such as The Gym, are also being required to be closed during the pandemic.
Evers extended the “safer-at- home” order Thursday afternoon until at least May 26.
Watertown Police Department Administrative Capt. Ben Olsen explained why the department is enforcing the “safer-at-home” order the way it is.
“The Watertown Police Department maintains the opinion that any suspected or actual violation be handled as a learning opportunity, with the end goal of achieving voluntary compliance,” Olsen said. “The “safer-at -home”order is new to everyone. Just like with any newly enacted law, we need to give people an opportunity to learn about the change.”
Olsen said criminal charges were sought against Carlin and Monterrey-Estrada because they violated the “safer-at-home” order after having been warned not to.
“Prior to seeking charges, we explained the order and offered guidance to fix the violations,” Olsen said. “Despite these attempts, other violations were later discovered. We reserve the right to exercise discretion when taking enforcement action. After completing follow-up, it was determined that the public would expect us to take action to protect their health and safety.”
In the criminal complaint in Carlin’s case, he is quoted as telling police that stores such as Wal-mart “have 500 people inside.” He admitted to having eight or nine people in his bar and said he would continue to have people inside going forward. He said he didn’t believe he was in violation of any law.
Olsen said the Watertown Police Department is continuing to receive reports of suspected violations throughout the city and is also aware some teens are using time off from school to have parties.
“We have received complaints (about parties) and most of the time we will make contact at the residence to ensure there are no violations,” Olsen said. “People are already antsy from being cooped up all winter. COVID-19 is only exacerbating the problem, preventing people from being able to enjoy normal spring activities. There has to be some common sense applied to this “safer-at -home order.”
Olsen said the Watertown Police Department could have many more officers and still would not be able to make sure people stay six feet apart at all times.
“I can’t state this enough, we are looking for voluntary compliance,” he said. “We are doing our best to educate the public.”
In addressing teen gatherings, Olsen said police need to think about a juvenile’s criminal record.
“Do we want to blemish their record?” He said. “Do we charge the parents, causing them to be incarcerated and/or pay a fine when they are already struggling during this difficult time? Do we further flood the jail population for these offenses, causing taxpayers to have to pay for the violation? If we work together, we can get through this.”
