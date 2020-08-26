Although some parents and students on Monday supported an immediate, face-to-face reopening of the city’s public schools, the Watertown Unified School District — with support from teachers and other staff — opted to stay the course established in July and start the year virtually, with options for moving to in-person learning later this fall.
With some board members speaking against a virtual start to the year prior to a vote on the reopening resolution in the board’s regular session for August, the vote was unanimous by the panel to begin the year virtually, then move to blended learning.
According to the resolution that was approved by the board, the district is committed to the goal of transitioning from virtual/blended to face-to-face learning as soon as it is possible to do so safely.
The school year begins Sept. 1.
“The district will transition from fully virtual to a ‘blended’ model for grades 4K-12,” the resolution stated. “The ‘blended’ model will involve dividing students into two groups, alternating between face to face and virtual on Monday/Tuesday and Thursday/Friday. Both groups will be virtual on Wednesday.”
The target date for this stage of transitioning will be Oct. 5. The board of education will meet the week of Sept. 14 to affirm the target date.
At the regular monthly board meeting Sept. 28, the panel will discuss the conditions and timing for transitioning from blended to fully face to face.
“All key safety protocols will be adopted for all in-person interactions throughout the WUSD,” the resolution stated.
Before the vote Monday evening, board members were given a chance to offer input on the reopening of the schools.
Steve Kauffeld said the United States has “overreacted” to the coronavirus threat. He said he had, “mixed feelings about voting for this and I am leaning toward voting against it.”
Fred Jandt said society should learn from history and the problems that were caused by the H1N1 virus, to which he fell victim. He said his health has been compromised ever since. Jandt said, with the backing of school district staff, he would be voting in support of the resolution for reopening. He also noted the district is better-prepared to present virtual learning to students this fall than it was in the spring.
“Don’t expect the same thing as the spring,” Jandt said.
Frances Milburn, attending the meeting remotely, said the safety of staff and students is of the utmost importance and that two months of the 2020-2021 school year will amount to a small part of the big picture of students’ educations. Milburn called the district’s plan a good one — “cautious and careful.”
School district Superintendent Cassandra Schug presented an update on the plan for reopening schools. She said guiding principals are safety, flexibility and instruction.
“Student and staff safety is our top priority. Plans will reflect guidance from the DPI, CDC, State, Dodge and Jefferson County and the Watertown Health Departments,” she said. “Plans will be developed to allow for a fluid response keeping in mind staff, student and parent capacity, coupled with financial resources of the WUSD.”
She said plans will reflect a preference for full-day, face-to-face classroom learning and focus on creating conditions to safely reopen schools. Instructional models will include blended and virtual options for students in the event that the district cannot safely provide full-day face to face classroom learning for students.
“We are prepared for whatever happens,” she said of the plan.
Addressing childcare partnerships, Schug said the district has been working with its community partners to provide childcare opportunities for families and staff who need care.
“We have established a partnership with the YMCA to open a YMCA childcare site at one of our elementary schools beginning on Sept. 8 and we will be able to serve our students through the YMCA as early as Sept. 1. We are working with the YMCA to help to support their staffing needs, and we are working with the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation to help support families with financial need.”
Schug said these are challenging times and the district wants what is best for children and families.
“We are all in this together,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.