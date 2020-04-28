JEFFERSON — A pandemic puts a halt to a lot of things, but it doesn’t stop criminals from committing illegal acts and it doesn’t nullify guarantees made in the U.S. Constitution that address timely justice for the public, victims of crime and those accused.
Jefferson County Branch II Presiding Judge William Hue and his three judicial colleagues at the courthouse, judges William Gruber, Robert Dehring and Ben Brantmeier, are finding these days to be quite a challenge. The coming months appear to be even more daunting.
Hue said that Gov. Tony Evers and the state Supreme Court, in mid-March, told him and other judges statewide to “throttle down” on their handling of court cases as the COVID-19 outbreak visited itself on the United States.
“They wanted no people in the courts, no jury trials and this was all done by order,” Hue said.
Jefferson County is part of Wisconsin’s Third Judicial Administrative District, which also includes Dodge, Ozaukee, Washington and Waukesha counties. Hue said COVID-19 has affected all of these areas in slightly different ways and to differing degrees. This means that all of the courts must be operating under strict social distancing protocols, which makes the already difficult task of finding justice infinitely more difficult, if not impossible.
Hue said, in Waukesha County, courthouse hours of operation have been reduced. There have been no such cutbacks, however, in Jefferson County, where the coronavirus, to date, has not had as great an effect.
“But we have planned for reduced hours of courthouse operation here,” Hue said, noting almost every other conceivable negative scenario is being planned for.
Hue said he and his fellow judges in the county were initially afraid one of them, or the courthouse staff, might contract COVID-19 and fear the further havoc that could wreak on court operations. He said there has been a system in place in which one or two judges would work from home, with the others coming in to the courthouse. A judge has always been on standby, in case a judge became ill.
“From March 16 until Monday, we rarely, by design, have had all four of the judges in the courthouse at the same time, but we have all remained healthy, as has our staff, so we will resume a more normalized schedule this week,” Hue said. “However, we still won’t be able to bring a jury in as long as there are orders for people to stay at home.”
Hue said he has no illusions that he, or his Jefferson County judicial colleagues, will be receiving any assistance from reserve judges when they are trying to dig their way out from beneath the pile of cases they are, or soon will be, facing.
“We will be expected to do it ourselves,” Hue said.
When asked if he was falling behind, Hue replied quickly, “Oh, yeah … There will be a vast backup of cases. So we are trying to anticipate how to capture all the cases that have been on standby and get all of the new cases to flow in and mix with the pending ones. That will be a big bundle of cases.”
In a Third Judicial Administrative District session that the Daily Times was invited to attend in Hue’s office, district officials met via Zoom. Present in Hue’s chambers, in addition to the judge himself, were Judge Gruber and Jefferson County Court Commissioner Robert Rondini.
Hue said it could take six or seven months for the courts to come back to normal business after the COVID-19 threat resides — and that is if it eases within the next few weeks and the court’s business can resume. Others in District Three said they think things won’t be back to normal until perhaps spring of 2022.
“It will take that long to catch up to all the new cases and those that existed,” Hue said.
Those in the meeting were of the mind that just when the courts might get a grip on their backlog of cases that is building with each passing day, it will be time for the holidays.
“So we will have to come out of the gates hard in 2021,” one person in the Zoom session said. “But we can’t be going at 150% forever.”
For now, the judges were urged to work on Zoom and in other remote formats as much as possible.
“We have to know what we’re headed into,” Hue said, “and we are headed into great challenges.”
Hue predicted a surge in civil cases as society eases out of the pandemic at some point.
“This is a building problem and we should do the little things now to help us fight the backlog,” he said.
Jury trials comprise only 4% of the Jefferson County Circuit Court’s workload, as far as dispositions go. With that in mind, Hue said, judges have to attack the remaining 96% of court proceedings with accurate prioritization. He said they have to make sure to avoid encountering too many “hurry up and wait” scenarios that waste valuable time.
Hue told the Daily Times that when he has been talking with friends and acquaintances, people seem to have the idea that the judge are just sitting around at home twiddling their thumbs during the coronavirus. He said nothing could be further from the truth.
Hue said there has been unrest in certain areas of the county jail, as those who are being held on bonds become stir crazy. He also said divorces and other family cases are being delayed, and this can have deleterious affects on children who are involved.
“Children need stability. They need trials to take place and conclusions to turmoil in their lives,” Hue said. “It will take a lot to address this and I worry about judicial burnout. There will be a lot to do. This could stretch out to a long period of time and there could be a lack of finality in some matters — especially for kids.”
Hue said he is viewing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the county’s court system in “waves.” He said, at the moment, it is in its first wave. The next one, according to Hue, might come when attorneys begin to test the pandemic’s legal effect on the rights of a client. He noted that, at present, some court reporters are even working remotely from their homes and no one will ever know if a mistake has been made in the record unless the reporter’s transcriptions are analyzed.
“If we get some sort of ‘half-operation,’ where we start cases, in part, it’s risky,” Hue said. “There is no perfection in a pandemic. A lot of interesting things are happening. We are doing our best, but this is some new and risky stuff that’s happening.”
Hue called the coronavirus and its impacts on the county courts “unprecedented in history,” because even with the Spanish Flu of 1918, legal rights guaranteed under the Constitution were different. Miranda rights were not invented until the 1960s, he noted.
Hue said he was hopeful that a return to normalcy in the world, and in his life at the courthouse, “would come sooner than it probably will.”
“When we can hold jury trials is still up in the air,” he said, adding the longer things drag out the more chance there is for defense attorneys to send things into appeals.
“Proceedings will be going right up to the (legal) edge,” he said.
Hue said he and his fellow judges are constantly in meetings — and he dislikes meetings.
“We are all doing a lot and it’s been quite an eye-opening excursion for us to deal with this pandemic,” he said.
Deputy Clerk Marcia Krull was found one recent day sitting in an empty Jefferson County courtroom, save for a court reporter. They were remotely handling legal matters.
“I’m surprised we are making the progress we are making,” Krull said, adding that video conferencing has allowed the courts of Jefferson County to continue functioning to a limited degree. “Who thought we would be using technology like this to this extent? It’s such a blessing. Yesterday we did dozens of initial appearances by telephone.”
Third Judicial Administrative District Chief Judge Jennifer Dorow urged judges participating in the Zoom meeting to take care of themselves mentally and physically as they work long hours through COVID-19.
“I want you to work, but to do it in a way where you take care of yourselves and your staff members,” she said. “We realize this will be a long process.”
