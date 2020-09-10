JEFFERSON — After years of debate and planning, the Jefferson County Board on Tuesday approved sale of the former Jefferson County Highway shop property along the east shore of the Rock River in Jefferson.
Just south of Puerner Street, the land exists on what was once the far north side of the city. Over the years, however, Jefferson grew up around it, leaving it nothing more than a vast, bleak eyesore — but one with potential.
The county, city and others had become of like mind about development possibilities for the site and had been working for years, first to see the highway department relocated to its relatively new, south side Jefferson site in June of 2015, then to have the former location cleared and remediated. Now the county will sell the open land — and at a price higher than its assessed value — for park and possible multi-use development.
The 12.8-acre parcel will be sold to a development firm already familiar with Jefferson from other projects it has been doing in the city, for $80,000 per acre.
“The county and city have engaged in planning for the redevelopment of the former county highway department property for many years,” Jefferson City Administrator Tim Freitag said Wednesday of the intergovernmental effort. “This planning includes the redevelopment of the Rock River frontage into a multi-purpose park and water-based recreational facility, which is presently under construction, with the financial assistance of a Wisconsin Stewardship Grant.”
According to Freitag, the repurposing of the property has been a long-term goal of many.
“Central to this, is the creation of new property tax base and uses, which strengthen and help revitalize the older neighborhoods that are adjacent to the property,” Freitag said. “The city enjoys a strong partnership with Jefferson County and looks forward to working with county officials, any potential owners, and the residents of the neighborhood, to develop and implement a redevelopment plan that benefits all.”
Tuesday’s approval of the sale authorizes Jefferson County Administrator Ben Wehmeier to enter into a letter of intent with IKWE Development LLC for the transaction.
It’s been quite a journey for Jefferson County in its effort to, first, find agreement among leaders that the old highway department, built in the 1930s, was obsolete and even dangerous to workers. The new facility was built and the old one torn down. The northern site was remediated and made available for redevelopment.
This effort includes:
- Working with the DNR for final environmental closure.
- Rezoning the property to a mixed-use zoning within the city.
- Developing and approving a certified survey map to consolidate adjoining property to promote future land use and development.
- Coordinating with the city for future redevelopment, including the development of a joint city-county park in the floodplain area of the property.
- Funding by the city for a new road and utilities within the property for future development.
- Negotiations for a land exchange with the city’s housing authority.
According to Tuesday’s resolution, the county had been in negotiations with various entities for possible development of the former highway site over the past 12 to 18 months. The county finance committee was provided updates on potential offers to purchase this property, but none of the offers were sufficient for serious consideration.
Wehmeier met with representatives of IKWE Development, of Balsam Lake, which had expressed interest in the development of the property.
“IKWE Development is currently engaged in several projects in Jefferson and has a good understanding of the market,” county officials said.
According to its website, IKWE Development, is, “comprised of industry visionaries, real estate experts and creative thinkers who constantly challenge the status quo ... We focus on creating community, through developing high-quality commercial, residential and multi-use buildings.”
The Jefferson County Finance Committee met in closed session on Aug. 13 to consider offers to purchase the property and provided guidance to Wehmeier on acceptable terms and conditions of sale.
“If the terms and conditions were met, the finance committee determined that it was in the best interest of the county to sell the property to IKWE Development,” the resolution said. “IKWE Development is not seeking tax increment financing from the City of Jefferson.”
It was noted Tuesday that a TIF District at the site is expiring, so, according to Wehmeier, the proposed project will soon generate property taxes for taxing authorities covered by it when the TIF closes.
Much of the work on the riverside recreational area is complete. Plans for the site include a large, public green space along the river’s floodplain. To go along with that, there is a boat landing that will provide safe access to the river for a stretch of about 17 miles up to Watertown. A mixed neighborhood commercial and residential zone is being considered for installation to the east of the park and boat landing.
The project has Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources support, along with backing from the Army Corps of Engineers, which is pleased with plans because they remediate flood concerns. The project is being supported by considerable grant money.
Wehmeier finalized negotiations for the property based on terms and conditions established by the finance committee and received a formal letter of intent for the purchase of the property at the price of $80,000 per acre.
Any plans for residential and commercial development will need to go through the city’s approvals from this point on.
