Citing spiking COVID-19 infections, as well as the district’s unique geographic size, location and student population, the Watertown school board on Monday modified some of its plans for opening schools to face-to-face.
At a meeting Sept. 28, the board had voted to move from the blended instructional model into the five-day, face-to-face learning model for all students this coming Monday, Oct. 12.
The board decided, however, that, since that meeting, the coronavirus had taken too strong a hold on the region and full openings should be staggered, starting with elementary students returning followed by secondary students.
Watertown Unified School District Superintendent Cassandra Schug noted that students who wish to remain at home during face-to-face learning and continue to be part of their existing classes, may do so with the “virtual learning” options currently in place.
With board members Frances Milburn, Jennifer Bakke and Fred Jandt dissenting, the board of education voted to move from the blended instructional model to five-day, face-to-face learning for students in 4K through fifth grade on Oct. 12, and Oct. 19 for students at Riverside Middle School and Watertown High School. It has yet to be determined when Schurz Elementary School will resume on a face-to-face basis, due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns at that school. The district’s administration will decide when a reopening at Schurz is reasonable.
According to district officials, if problems with COVID-19 in the schools increase, or present unforeseen problems, the district may return to virtual or blended learning.
Prior to the board’s discussions and vote on the matter, members of the public provided input remotely and in-person. Some inside the meeting hall refused to wear masks at the session, while advocating for immediate school openings. A majority of the public spoke in favor of opening the schools Oct. 12.
Schug said the district’s blended opening at all schools except Schurz Elementary School Monday went well. She called it, “... a great, great, great day.” She said young students did a good job keeping their masks on and social distancing. She also thanked custodial and maintenance teams, as well as teachers, administrators and nutrition personnel, for their efforts.
“I was really nervous this morning about clustering and gathering of students,” Schug said, “but the students (did a good job of avoiding that).”
Watertown Health Department Director Carol Quest provided the board with an update on COVID-19 status in the Watertown area.
Quest said, as of Monday, there had been 489 positive cases, with 389 recovered. There were 100 active cases. She said there was a significant increase in cases in recent days, as there has been in other parts of the state, including the Fox Valley.
Quest said ages most heavily impacted in Watertown have been between 20-29 and 30-39 years-old. Quest also said that on Sept. 30 Watertown returned to Phase One of its COVID-19 protocols, tightening the city’s stance in the face of the virus.
Quest said the trajectory of cases has been going up over the past 14 days and she noted the district need to maintain flexibility in bringing students back with staggered starts.
“We want all our kids back face-to-face,” Schug said. “These are challenging times and we all want what’s best (for everyone).”
As the board began discussing plans for students to return to school face-to-face, Milburn said she would like to see the blended option, with staggered return dates for five-day face-to-face implemented, slowing down the transition to five-day face-to-face. She said COVID-19 cases aren’t going down and the district should wait until November to reopen for all students five days, full-day face-to-face.
Steve Kauffeld, a vocal board of education advocate of returning students to face-to-face learning as soon as possible, said he has received numerous personal attacks for advocating this approach to a pandemic. He said the country has handled other pandemics well, “... and without the overreaction we have seen with COVID-19.”
Jandt criticized the school district’s administration for what he said was its mismanagement of “logistics” involved with getting the district’s schools back on track.
Jennifer Bakke of the board said Watertown is, “... like no other school district due” to its size and complexity.
“And I ask everyone to practice grace and flexibility during this,” she said, adding she was thankful for Schug’s work through the challenges. “We need to find stability through this chaos.”
