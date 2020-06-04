Residents, city-wide, learned Tuesday that, like most fairs, festivals and other summer-time favorites, the Watertown Family Aquatic Center will not open this year.
The council agreed unanimously during its regular session for early June that the city pool, known officially as the Watertown Family Aquatic Center and located at Riverside Park, should remain closed for a number of reasons, including financial, potential staffing shortages and the threat of a COVID-19 flare-up.
In discussing the matter, municipal leaders said it could be challenging, at this point in the year, to find a sufficient number of trained lifeguards to staff the pool and that the demands placed on the aquatic center by COVID-19 cleaning and possible contact tracing needs, could put a substantial dent in city funds.
The city’s director of parks, recreation and forestry, Randy Wojtasiak, said numerous governmental bodies had input on whether or not the city should open the pool.
There would have been numerous complications, he said, in trying to operate the pool during a pandemic and costs could have been very high. He also said the manner in which the aquatic center would operate would be vastly different from normal years, with people having to bring their own deck chairs, limits on the number of swimmers allowed in, restrictions on outside residents and general sanitizing of the center. There would also have been nowhere to change due, in part, to concerns over sanitizing and social distancing.
The Watertown Park and Recreation Commission had recommended the pool not open in 2020.
As part of her usual COVID-19 update to the council, Mayor Emily McFarland said she brought aldermen some “incredibly positive news.”
McFarland said there has been a jump in the negative test numbers for COVID-19 in the city’s longterm care facilities. She called this, “a big win for us.”
McFarland provided information on the progress of the virus in the community and said the case seems to be hitting the age group 20-29 the hardest.
“Younger-to-middle-aged people are the highest-represented cases,” she said.
The mayor said the city’s playgrounds had reopened as of Friday and she said recreation programs will be offered this summer, albeit in limited fashion.
“Yesterday was the opening of our city buildings, but traffic was slower,” McFarland said. As of now, the city offices are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays to the public, through the end of the month.
A meeting was scheduled for Wednesday with Riverfest organizers to determine the likelihood of that signature Watertown event happening in 2020.
In a short list of resolutions, the approximately 25-year career of Jennie Fox at the Senior Center was recognized as she retires; the council approved submitting Outdoor Recreation Grant Applications to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources for downtown redevelopment of the city square; a Memorandum of Agreement between the city and Watertown Redevelopment Authority related to the city square and and extension of the emergency declaration were approved.
The extension of the emergency declaration, in part, allows the city to purchase emergency goods and services outside of its policies if that becomes necessary due to the pandemic.
McFarland said, as an example, if a city first-responder contracts COVID-19, they may need lodging and other services to protect their families and friends. This resolution would allow for that, because it permits waiving portions of the city’s employee handbook.
“It allows the city to be more nimble,” McFarland said, addressing the essence of the resolution, adding it is about being responsive to the city’s population and the virus, regardless of a persons political stance on it.
