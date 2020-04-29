Dodge and Jefferson County public schools have canceled all proms and senior activities amid the coronavirus pandemic and announced that graduation this year could be impacted as well.
Watertown Unified Schools Superintendent Cassandra Schug said late Tuesday afternoon her district is planning for an in-person graduation for mid-August.
“It’s contingent upon on what Gov. Tony Evers’ orders are at the time,” she said. “If we do have it, we will follow all local and state health department guidelines. We know how important having an in-person graduation for our parents and students is.”
She said if an in-person graduation is not a viable one, the district will look at holding a virtual option.
Schug said that until the district’s plans for graduation are finalized, prom will be postponed.
“Prom is really contingent upon where we are as a state,” she said. “We are going to do the very best we can under the circumstances.”
Other districts have separate plans.
Dodgeland Middle and High School Principal Jessica Johnson shared a message with students on the school district’s Facebook page.
“With graduation, I told students, in the Facebook message, ‘I don’t want to promise them something that may get canceled.’ We’re currently brainstorming some options and will bring them to a few of our seniors in a virtual setting for them to comment on. It may not be the traditional graduation, but we are looking at different and creative ways to let our seniors celebrate what they achieved.”
As for a prom, Johnson said she spoke with the junior class and asked them if they would want a virtual prom. Johnson said the junior class said, “no,” but they would be happy with a summer prom, but nothing has been scheduled yet.
“Our students want to wait and see where we are as a state before any event is scheduled,” Johnson said.
Dodgeland Schools Superintendent Annette Thompson said the district is continuing to monitor where the state stands on large groups and if they are legally permitted.
“We hope to have come to a decision in May for our students and parents,” Thompson said.
Hustisford Schools Superintendent Heather Cramer said prom is canceled this year for students. She said the district will have a combined junior and senior prom next spring with a court and a king and queen for each class.
Cramer said details are currently being discussed about graduation, but no dates have been set.
In Lake Mills, nothing has been scheduled for graduation, but the district has canceled its prom.
Next year, the Lake Mills School District plans to have a combined junior and senior prom in spring. There would be two prom courts with one for juniors and the other for seniors. The rationale was multifold:
• Homecoming is a very busy time and a time consuming event in the fall;
• It’s unknown if the coronavirus could affect fall school schedules;
• Winter weather is wild card and could easily require it being rescheduled;
• Current juniors would still have the prom experience and their own court; and, a combined prom would require one plan versus two within a relatively short period.
Lakeside Lutheran has canceled its prom, but discussions are under way about graduation.
In Waterloo, the board approved July 19 as the date for its class of 2020 graduation. To facilitate social distancing, each student will be limited to four in-person guests for the event. Board members did question whether the district would be able to reschedule the ceremony if Safer at Home does not allow for large gatherings by July 19.
Waterloo Schools Superintendent Brian Henning said the administration would reassess the situation as the date gets closer to determine if the event can continue as planned.
Maranatha University in Watertown will have a live streaming graduation May 7.
