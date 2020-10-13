JUNEAU — Dodgeland School District elementary students will receive virtual instruction for two weeks after two staff members were learned to have COVID-19.
According to a message sent Saturday from the Dodgeland administrator to families, elementary school students switched to virtual learning Monday and ending Oct. 22. October 23 is a staff professional development day, so there will be no livestreaming that Friday. Students may return to in-person learning Oct. 26.
“Our re-opening plan, including an intensified safety protocol, has been successful,” the message said. “To date, we have no evidence that the spread of COVID-19 occurred as a result of contact within our building. We are proud of that accomplishment and thank you for your cooperation and support.”
The district reported learning Saturday that an elementary school staff member tested positive for the virus. The elementary school staff member had many responsibilities throughout the school, and contact tracing found widespread close contacts with staff and students. A second Dodgeland staff member tested positive for COVID-19 and had minimal contact with staff and students.
The district is switching to livestream iPad instruction for elementary students in light of the situation. Students should know how to log in to BlueJeans for access. Those with tech support can call 920-386-4404, ext. 2999 or submit a request at bit.ly/DSDHelpDesk. The BlueJeans mobile app provides an interoperable cloud-based video conferencing service that connects participants across a wide range of devices such as an iPhone, iPad or Android mobile device.
The district has a limited number of hot spots available for families who do not have internet access. Families can contact huelsman@dodgeland.k12.wi.us or modaffb@dodgeland.k12.wi.us for more information. Families may also drive into the school grounds parking lot to access the public Wi-Fi.
Families who need assistance with meals may contact Cathy Lamb at 920-386-4404, ext. 1341.
There will be no in-person parent-teacher conferences this fall, but families are expected to receive a progress report from teachers by October’s end.
The impact on athletics is minimal at this time, but positive contacts with a team members may require the cancellation of the fall season.
“It is our fervent hope that limiting the amount of contact within our walls will result in the safe return to in-person learning later this month,” the message said. “Please help us achieve this objective by limiting your exposure to others and wearing a face covering at all times. Again, thank you for your continued support.”
