Watertown’s street crew is entering the dog days of what has turned out to be a big summer for street, sewer and water main reconstruction.
“We are installing approximately 3,000 feet of pipe,” Watertown Street Department Superintendent Randy Franks said Monday as his crew worked around town. “Some of this pipe is deep in the ground, which takes more time to do.”
Franks also said the work is being done in an older part of town and that always brings what he called, “unexpected surprises” when digging in the streets.
“We’ve encountered some issues with underground conflicts, but nothing that we have not been able to work through,” he said.
Franks summarized projects that are being worked on this summer, since labor began as soon as weather was warm enough in the spring.
He said this year’s projects are a new alignment on College Avenue, where it joins Main Street near the old Marathon gas station and across from Zwieg’s Grill.
“This will enter Main Street, approximately 300 feet to the east for better vision,” Franks said. “The remaining property will be a small park (Sharp Corner Park). This park is almost complete.”
Remaining street construction includes new water main, storm sewer, curb, gutter, blacktop, and spot repair on sidewalks. According to Franks, these tasks will take place on Market Street from Main to South Eighth Street, Wisconsin Street from South Seventh Street to South 10th Street, South Ninth Street and South 10th Street from Western Avenue to Market Street, with completion of projects in October.
“Summer work season ends in October. Then we start doing leaf collection and getting snow equipment ready for winter,” Franks said.
Complete project costs for everything Franks addressed totals approximately $2.4 million. He said there is no grant money involved for these projects.
“All of this work will be done under local traffic, with no detours,” he said. “This doesn’t mean that the streets will always be accessible, but no detours will be needed.”
The City of Watertown Street Department’s crew numbers about a half-dozen employees. Blacktop, curb and gutter, sidewalk and water main work is done by contractors.
As if the heat and humidity of a Wisconsin summer has not offered challenge enough, the COVID-19 virus has been present. It has not, however, had much of a negative impact — at least yet — on the functions of the street department.
“COVID has not really slowed us down,” Franks said. “We have kept all of our employees working every day. We have staggered start and end times, to provide social distancing, but did not stagger weeks — on and off — like some other city’s and county’s did. Our city crews and employees have all worked very hard in some very hot weather, as of the last couple weeks. They have done this without complaint.”
