A woman who lost her loved one to COVID-19 last month in Watertown feels she’s being taken advantage by a law that left her paying nearly $200 for a permit.
Dodge County Medical Examiner P.J. Schoebel doesn’t see it that way. He has the law by his side.
Kathleen Nelson of Madison said following the death of her 76-year-old husband from COVID-19 July 4 at a Watertown facility, she faced numerous expenses associated with the funeral.
“When I was making arrangements at the funeral home and they were explaining the funeral services and charges to me, there was an expense for $175 for a service called medical examiner cremation permit,” she said. “There was also another charge for the medical examiner to sign the death certificate. I learned that when a person is cremated the medical examiner is to do a full body exam to make sure there was no foul play before cremation.”
Nelson said since her husband’s death was COVID-19 related, and Schoebel did not examine the body, but yet still charged her the $175.
Schoebel said the $175 charge is not an exam fee. It is required by law when there is a cremation. He also said he is following the state law.
He also said he was following a recently approved law from the state legislature.
In 2019 Wisconsin Act 185, it states, “...if any physician, coroner or medical examiner has signed the death certificate of a deceased person and listed COVID-19 as the underlying cause of death, a coroner or medical examiner shall issue a cremation permit to cremate the corpse of that deceased person without viewing the corpse.”
“The state doesn’t want you moving the body or manipulating it because the COVID-19 virus is an airborne virus,” he said. “If the body were to expel the virus, during such an examination you’re putting yourself and your staff at risk. We don’t want to spread the disease. That doesn’t mean there isn’t other work that goes into finding the cause of death, such as looking at the individual’s health records and what the individual was suffering from at the time of death. We didn’t perform an examination because of the law.”
Schoebel said his actions are consistent with those of other coroners and medical examiners in the state.
“The bottom line is that this is a permit fee,” he said. “It’s not for an examination.”
Nelson doesn’t buy it.
“That $175 puts a lot of groceries on the table,” she said. “I feel the cost is unfair. It’s not right to have to pay that amount. I feel people, who lose members of their family because of COVID-19, are being taking advantage of with this fee. We’re paying for services that are not being rendered. That’s not right. How can that be justified?”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.