The Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation just awarded four additional COVID-19 Emergency Response Grants, bringing total emergency grant funding to nearly $78,000.
The grants support local nonprofit and safety net agencies in protecting the health and safety of vulnerable residents and help agencies adapt operations to serve our community safely.
The Foundation’s newest grants are supporting Wisconsin Lutheran Child and Family Services, Lake Mills EMS, Jefferson County Human Services and Crossroads House.
Wisconsin Lutheran Child and Family Services, which serves Watertown and Lake Mills high school students, received $2,576 to purchase equipment needed to provide mental telehealth services.
Lake Mills EMS was awarded $1,000 to purchase personal protective equipment and medical supplies for ambulances.
Jefferson County Human Services and Crossroads House were both awarded a second grant to meet continued needs. Jefferson County Human Services was awarded $273 to offer a weekly engagement activity for individuals in residential facilities who are lacking social interaction due to COVID-19 restriction. Crossroads House was the recipient of $4,000 to assist families with rent costs and housing placement to prevent homelessness.
COVID-19 Emergency Relief Grants have provided support to ensure the health and safety of vulnerable residents throughout Dodge and Jefferson counties.
They have funded emergency food, shelter and service adaptations of agencies.
“We are pleased to continue to support local agencies who serve our community’s vulnerable population,” said Tina Crave, GWCHF president and CEO. “The health and safety of our community is a high priority for the Foundation and we continue to work with local safety net agencies to ensure assistance is available to those affected most by the pandemic. As we move from the initial surge in needs, we are looking to fund agencies adapting operations to serve our community safely in the new environment.”
For more information on grant opportunities and to learn about GWCHF and supported initiatives, visit www.watertownhealthfoundation.com.
