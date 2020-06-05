Riverfest 2020 is canceled.
There is no other way to say it, but due to issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the summer tradition is not happening.
Tom Schultz, a founder, chairman and face of the event, said Thursday, “Although this decision has been a difficult one, it is the right one. Our overriding concern has to be the health and safety of everyone associated with the festival — from the incredible volunteer staff we have, the many vendors, the city staff, and most importantly the 30,000 plus people who attend the event annually.”
In addition, Schultz said, organizers are aware that moving forward would “be a disaster” on a financial basis.
“Large financial losses would be inevitable if we staged the event in this environment,” Schultz said.
Riverfest was scheduled to be held Aug. 6-9 at Riverside Park. It would have been the 34th consecutive festival.
“This decision, like so many, is not one that anyone wants to make, but it is a sign of the position we are in right now, both from a health position and a fiscal/supply position as a result of the virus. So as much as I want to wish those things away, I can’t,” Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland said. “I know this announcement is going to be hard to hear. I feel that same disappointment, but I understand and support the decision that was made. Not having critical pieces of the festival, like rides and bands, available basically makes the decision for itself.”
Schultz said that, while the COVID-19 issue is at the core of the decision, the festival was also facing a substantial financial loss by operating under the circumstances with a likely deficit exceeding $100,000, simply because of lower attendance and high expenses still in place.
“A loss of that magnitude is not acceptable,” he said.
Schultz said Riverfest faced the possibility the carnival midway would be unable fulfill its agreement.
“Rainbow Valley Rides, the festival’s carnival midway for over two decades, is reevaluating its schedule this year in light of the many cancellations already on the books and more expected. That uncertainty also added to the decision,” he said.
Schultz said the decision to cancel the festival was held up as long as possible in hope conditions would improve, but at the same time vendors were all running into deadlines for ordering supplies, such as food, beverages and many other related items.
“As a result, the decision could wait no longer,” Schultz said. “The leadership of the Riverfest team has been closely monitoring the festival scene throughout Wisconsin and has been in consultation with city officials, including Mayor Emily McFarland and City Health Officer Carol Quest, and while everyone wanted to make the festival happen during these difficult health times, the large anticipated crowds were simply not compatible with the ‘social distancing’ guidelines necessary to make the festival safe.”
Schultz said he and his colleagues continued to hold out hope that they could make the festival work, but in recent weeks it became clear that the dangers associated with COVID-19 outweighed their desire to host yet another successful festival.
John Ertl, the festival producer, and Schultz, have been receiving regular input from members of the festival committee, on how the local festival might work under these trying times, and also on what other community events are doing.
“Most all summer festivals have been cancelled, including Summerfest, Jefferson County Fair, Wisconsin State Fair, Waukesha County Fair, Sun Prairie Corn Festival, Ozaukee County Fair, Rhinelander’s Hodag festival,” Schultz said, adding large country shows in northern Wisconsin and many others are now focused on 2021.
“Ertl will be busy in the coming days making contact with the entertainment that has been contracted for this year’s event, notifying them of the cancellation, and taking the necessary actions,” Schultz said. “While many businesses are starting to reopen after the expiration of the state mandates on closures last month, they are all following strict guidelines on how to operate. Such guidelines, including social distancing, cleanliness and disinfesting in all areas of operation, and other related issues would be difficult if not impossible to incorporate into a festival the size of Riverfest.”
Everyone affiliated with the festival wanted to make it happen this year, “but our conclusion is that it just won’t be possible,” Schultz said.
In addition to the health dangers, the Riverfest committee would have been faced with the potential of a huge financial loss.
Ertl estimated that if attendance would be 70 percent of a normal year, the festival could have a loss of $150,000 or more.
“While no one knows what the attendance would have been, it would likely be a drop from the 2019 levels and that would be a financial disaster, Ertl said.
Schultz said Riverfest organizers will continue to follow the health and economic situations as the year continues to unfold and will make a determination as to future years for the event at the appropriate time.
“None of us who are involved with the decision to cancel Riverfest for 2020 took that lightly. But, in the end, it is the right decision,” Schultz said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.