The message was clear.
“Give us another four years,” said Second Lady Karen Pence, after a stop at Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese before heading to a campaign stop Wednesday in downtown Waterloo.
And the crowd could not agree more as they erupted into cheers and applause.
Nearly 200 people packed the hall at The Venue at River’s Edge to hear Pence speak in support of U.S. President Donald Trump.
“I just came out to hear and show support for the greatest president in my lifetime,” said Dave Madsen, a Watertown resident. “He’s done so much (for us) in his four years. I believe he’d do even more when he’s elected again to another four years.”
His friend, Bill Ebert, also of Watertown, agreed.
“I couldn’t get in Waukesha to see (President) Trump and I wanted to show my support for him in West Salam, but this happened to be closer for me,” Ebert said. “Luckily, this is event is a local one where I can still support for President Trump.”
While waiting for the Second Lady Pence to speak, Sonnie Shaw of Madison and her sister, Diana Skalitzky of Marshall, were sporting their “Make America Great Again” ball caps and “Trump 2020” masks.
Skalitzky held a bouquet of flowers she hoped to hand to Pence.
“I came out because I wanted to show my support for President Trump and his administration for all of the hard work they have put in for the people of the United States,” Skalitzy said. “I think the fate of our democratic republic is in jeopardy if he is not voted in again.”
Waterloo’s Bill Watkins said he was just happy to hear from Second Lady Pence in his hometown.
“We’re glad she’s here,” he said before State Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald introduced Pence to the crowd’s deafening applause and cheers.
Pence reminded those in the audience how important Wisconsin is to this election.
“The president has kept his promises,” she said. “He’s definitely about promises kept and promises made.”
She said the U.S. has a “visionary” in the White House.
“Since he was elected, he has been working for the empowerment of women,” Pence said. “The unemployment rate for women has been the lowest it has been for women in 65 years.”
She also highlighted, Amy Coney Barrett, Trump’s conservative pick, who was sworn-in Monday as a Supreme Court justice.
“What a great way to start the week,” Pence said.
She said Trump is only getting started with his work.
“He tells Mike (Pence) every day, ‘Mike, we have just gotten started. There is so much more we need to do,’” Pence said.
The Second Lady said Trump has added 56,000 jobs to Wisconsin with 15,000 of them in manufacturing.
“He is the jobs president,” she said. “He has a proven track record of creating jobs and building the economy. The president continues to build upon what he started. He won’t give up.”
She said, while Trump is creating jobs for America, former U.S. Vice President and presidential candidate Joe Biden, supported trade deals eliminating jobs in the U.S.
“He got rid of NAFTA,” she said of Trump. “The trade deals President Trump has made with Canada and Mexico will bring more than 230,000 jobs to Wisconsin.”
As for the coronavirus, Pence said Trump moved “swiftly and boldly” by restricting travel to China, which saved millions of lives here. She said he made it easier to get 150 million rapid tests sent to states across the U.S.
“The U.S. has had more testing than anywhere in the world,” she said. “And not a single American who needed a ventilator has gone without one. The fight against the pandemic is not over yet. We are going to keep fighting it and keep America open at the same time. We will continue to save lives. We know people want to get back to work and school. This president wants to keep America open.”
Pence said her husband and current Vice President Mike Pence, and Trump are for law and order, which garnered applause and yells of “Amen” from the crowd.
There was a peaceful crowd outside of approximately 20 Biden supporters walking with placards with his name and his vice president’s pick, Kamala Harris. There were no incidents to report of the demonstrators.
“President Trump is not against peaceful protests,” she said. “He is against the looting and rioting. He also stands with the blue line of law enforcement and the armed forces. He will not defund the police.”
Pence said she could go and on about Trump’s accomplishments, but said he continues to fight for citizens across Wisconsin.
“He is fighting for Wisconsin,” she said. “We are fighting for you, but now it’s time for you to fight for us and get out and vote. Every single vote, every single dollar, every single phone call and every single knock on the door to a neighbor or a friend to get out and vote is helping your president. We won Wisconsin in 2016 and we want to win it again in 2020, but we need your support.”
