Under pressure by parents, the Watertown Unified School District’s Board of Education decided Monday to open all of its schools to its students Oct. 12.
Superintendent of Schools Cassandra Schug discussed a plan to go from virtual learning to blended and eventually face-to-face learning with a staggered start for its students. She said students in 4K-first grade would begin Oct. 12 with grades 2-5 starting Oct. 26. Schug said full-day, face-to-face learning would begin Nov. 2 for all high school students and then Nov. 9 for 6-8 grades.
The board had voted this past summer to have students back in the schools Oct. 5 for blended learning. But what changed Monday was the abrupt pivot to face-to-face learning.
The blended learning model combines a face-to-face classroom experience with asynchronous learning. Students in the blended learning model would attend school in one of two cohort groups attending school in-person on Monday and Tuesday or Thursday and Friday. In the blended model, Wednesdays will be virtual learning for both cohorts.
In the blended learning model, approximately one-half of the student population attends school, while the other half of the student population is engaged in at-home learning. The blended learning model reduces the number of students in the school, increasing the likelihood that social distance guidelines can be followed.
Schug looked frustrated and stunned following the vote. She deferred comment Monday and did not speak until Tuesday morning:
“We are so fortunate in the Watertown Unified School District to have a dedicated staff, administrative team, and supportive community members, who have all worked together to develop and collaborate on a plan to return our students face-to-face learning safely. We have been engaged in our efforts to return our students to school for face-to-face learning since April, and we are confident in our planning processes and our key safety protocols,” Schug said. “We are excited to welcome our students back for our face-to-face blended start on Oct. 5, and our teams will be working all of next week to ensure as seamless a transition as possible to our full day face-to-face model. There is no doubt that with this transition there will be changes, especially at our larger sites Riverside Middle School and Watertown High School, but we look forward to the support of our families and community as we work to navigate those challenges. I am so grateful to work with such a dedicated and talented team, and I am confident that we will effectively navigate all of the challenges before us to offer our students and families a high quality full-day face-to-to-face opportunity for learning beginning Oct. 12.”
Even though students are still scheduled to return to school Oct. 5 for blended learning, parents expressed their frustration and concern for getting their children back in school full-time, in-person. Some of the parents and a student spoke during the meeting online or in-person.
Maria Gracia, who was one of just 30 parents at the meeting, didn’t mince her words when she spoke.
“My child doesn’t have COVID-19 and has not been exposed to-date,” she said. “Still my child, and all my children, kindergarten to high school seniors in the Watertown Public Schools, have essentially been in a form of quarantine for part of March, all of April and May, part of June and now, all of September.”
She said based on the number of months or days the students have been in what she called, ‘You can’t go to face-to-face school quarantine’ is nearing 100 days.
“One person at our last meeting stated that full-time, in-person learning is not a need. It is a want,” Gracia said. “I disagree. Maybe virtual learning only works for a small percentage of students, but there is a large percentage of students for which exclusive virtual learning is a detriment academically, socially and emotionally. And, the students that fall into the latter category are not being given the opportunity to receive the type of of well-balanced, whole-child learning that works for them. Our kids need their teachers and classmates live and in-person for the best quality, most well-rounded education.”
Another parent, Kathy Riedl, said she couldn’t believe the school district was still discussing the start of face-to-face learning in the schools just two days before the beginning of October.
“I have moved two of my four children into different schools for face-to-face learning because they need it. All kids need face-to-face learning,” she said. “You underestimate the kids. They will adapt to whatever you put before them. Families can continue working with their children virtually through eCampus, but for those who want face-to-face learning for our children let’s get them back in the schools Oct. 12.”
Even a student told school board members he wants to go back to school as soon as possible.
Joshua Krueger, who will be a senior this year, said his junior year was “robbed” from him.
“I trained all winter for a track season that never happened last year,” he said. “My junior prom was taken away from me. I was hoping my senior year would be different, but it’s turning out the same way as last year. We need to be back in school.”
School board member Fred Jandt agreed.
“I’m frustrated with the virtual option,” he said. “I don’t think we were ready to go virtual. We need to know we’re ready and we were not. In-person learning is not a panacea. It will be chaos the first couple of weeks. If we go 4K-12, we won’t be ready. We weren’t ready for virtual.”
Jandt said with the district open to all students parents will see COVID-19 cases increasing in the community, especially in children.
“We can vote on this, but if we vote to open the schools we’re not going to be ready,” Jandt said.
School Board member Frances Milburn said she was against the idea.
“We asked our administrators to put together a plan to balance the ups and downs of the pandemic,” she said. “The district has put in a lot of work to get make sure we can bring the students back safely and now, we are going to ignore it?”
Board member David Smith said it’s been a goal of the board to have students go to face-to-face learning.
“Transitions are challenges. Right now, our students are very good at challenges,” he said. “They’re resilient. It’s a different time than March, when we didn’t what was happening, but we have our arms around a lot of things now.”
Smith told the parents, who were in attendance and online, if the board chooses the face-to-face learning option, he doesn’t want parents to come knocking and say, ‘You weren’t ready.’ We’re going to do our very best.”
Fellow board member Paul Van Den Langenberg shared the same sentiment.
“There are definitely going to be mistakes,” he said, “but we should still give it a try. We should give it a go Oct. 12.”
Van Den Langenberg’s comments were met with applause and shouts of approval.
Board Vice President Jennifer Bakke wasn’t sold on it.
“Once we vote on it, there is no going back. We’re going forward,” she said. “I’m very concerned that it may lead us to some unmitigated consequences that we are not ready to handle.”
The board voted 5-2 with board president Tony Arnett, Doug Will, Van Den Langenberg, Jandt, and Smith voting in favor of opening the schools Oct. 12 to all students. The two “no” votes came from Milburn and Bakke. Board members Ron Buchanan and Steve Kauffeld were absent.
“With cases going up in our community as there are and with our limited staff and the funding is all but dried up to do this type of work, we are going to need to strategize the response that correlates to this plan you amended tonight,” Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland said while online with the school board Monday night. “We have been planning around a different plan because it is going to substantially adjust that approach. I will look forward to hearing from the administration and the board president as to who I should correlate and correspond with on strategizing our responses moving forward.”
In blended learning, students are broken up into two cohorts alphabetically by last name, A-Le and Li-Z, in order to minimize the risk of exposure and spread of COVID-19 as students return to the classroom. Cohort A (A-Le) will attend in-person to their classes on Mondays and Tuesdays, while Cohort B (Li-Z) students will participate in virtual learning on these days. Cohort B will attend in-person classes on Thursdays and Fridays, while Cohort A will participate in virtual learning. Wednesdays all students, both cohort groups, will attend their classes virtually.
