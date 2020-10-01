While the City of Watertown announced Wednesday it would be returning to Phase One of its COVID-19 management program, Gov. Tony Evers said he will be naming businesses in the state that have had employees infected by the virus.
City officials said that positive cases per day and the trajectory of cases, “... are all going the wrong direction,” so a return to Phase One is necessary.
“The message today remains the same,” the city’s Facebook page said. “The virus is active in our community — more active than it has ever been. Our health department and health care systems are strained and very busy. PPE is becoming an issue for our health care providers again. There are outbreaks in our community.”
According to city statistics, there are 450 positive cases, with 350 people recovered. There are 100 active cases and there has been one death. Five percent of the positive cases have required people to be hospitalized and 5,028 have turned out to be non-cases. There are currently 25 outbreaks.
“Given the rapidly changing environment in the city and the data changes that were made last week, we will be reviewing and updating our Reopening Phased Plan,” city officials said.
Phase One is the most restrictive of four phases, with the exception of the Safer-at-Home ruling.
“The city moved back to Phase One and in Phase One, contact sports are not recommended,” Mayor Emily McFarland said. “While our Phased Reopening Plan is not a mandate, rather a recommendation, we believe it is the right decision for at least these next two weeks. We will revisit it weekly thereafter. The school board made the decision to open all schools at once, every day, full face to face. Contact sports are a constraint on that approach having any success and we are in the position of giving that approach the assistance it needs.”
On Sept. 20, Dodge County Public Health Officer Abby Sauer announced that, with the COVID-19 health crisis continuing to grow, the county would return to Phase 1 of its reopening process immediately.
As Watertown took a step back Wednesday, Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce said it has been made aware that Evers plans to release the names of more than 1,000 businesses on Friday that have had two or more employees test positive for COVID-19 since spring.
“This comes after Gov. Evers said publicly that his administration would not release such data because it was ‘information that’s not public,’” WMC said. “On Sept. 9, the governor said at a press event that the state Department of Health Services could better monitor outbreaks by not posting this information publicly. He also said releasing this type of information would pose privacy issues for students and workers.”
Since July, WMC has been urging Evers and his administration to keep this information private. In a letter to the governor on July 1, WMC President and CEO Kurt Bauer said, “this action has the potential to spread false information that will damage the consumer brands of Wisconsin employers, causing them to incur a significant amount of financial losses and reputation damage.”
On July 15, WMC engaged Attorney Ryan Walsh to formally outline the legal implications of releasing business names potentially connected to COVID-19 cases.
WMC argued in a letter that this type of disclosure would violate several state and federal laws.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.