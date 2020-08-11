On a day characterized by a short ballot and light turnout, Wisconsin State Senator Scott Fitzgerald of Juneau cruised to an easy victory Tuesday over political newcomer Cliff DeTemple of Jackson in the Republican primary for Wisconsin Fifth District U.S. Congressional seat.
Fitzgerald, senate majority leader in Madison, earned the right to face Democratic candidate Tom Palzewicz on Nov. 3 for the seat held by Congressman F. James Sensenbrenner since 1979. The conservative Republican announced his retirement last year from the seat overseeing a solidly red district.
With more than 80% of the votes counted, Fitzgerald was ahead by nearly a 3:1 margin over DeTemple Tuesday at press time.
Wisconsin’s second statewide election since the coronavirus pandemic began came with far more time to prepare than the first, with election officials hoping for a smoother result in Tuesday’s primary.
The state’s presidential primary in April was a messy affair, with municipalities forced to shut down polling sites after workers refused to show up out of fear of contracting the virus. The postal system was overwhelmed with absentee ballots. But state elections officials had reported no major problems as the polls closed Tuesday evening.
In Dodge County, 78 percent of the voters sided with Fitzgerald, compared with 22 percent for DeTemple with 100 percent of the votes counted. In Jefferson County, the numbers were nearly as lopsided with 72 percent for Fitzgerald and 25 percent for DeTemple with 91 percent of the votes counted.
Fitzgerald, 59, has served in the state senate since 1995.
He spent 27 years in the Army Reserves and retired at the rank of lieutenant colonel. Fitzgerald graduated of Hustisford High School in 1981 and earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh in 1985. He took a U.S. Army Armor Officer Basic Course in 1985 and attended U.S. Army Command and General Staff College. He and his wife, Lisa, have three sons.
DeTemple, 52, is a small business owner, was making his first foray into politics. The owner of Turning Point Systems Group, which makes surveying and measuring equipment, DeTemple is a commander in the U.S. Court Guard Reserves, where he spent 33 years. He is married to Paula Claditis DeTemple of Brookfield; they have one child, a daughter. An Eagle Scout, he holds an associate degree in engineering from Reading Area Community College; he studied civil engineering at University of Delaware and leadership and decision making at U.S. Naval War College.
Fitgerald told the Daily Times, “I have a proven track record of fighting for conservative principles here in Wisconsin. I haven’t just talked about conservative principles, I’ve lived them, and I’ve helped to make them a reality in the Badger State.
“During my time in the legislature, I’ve led the effort to advance dozens of conservative policies through the Senate: from balancing the state budget and delivering $13 billion in tax relief to the passage of Act 10 and Right to Work to authoring Wisconsin’s partial-birth abortion ban. Wisconsin’s Fifth deserves another proven conservative representing our interests in Washington.
“From my 27 years of military service in the Army Reserve to my proven record of service to the people of Wisconsin in the legislature, I have the experience to represent the people of Wisconsin’s Fifth, and I understand the issues that are important to them. I’ve owned a business, raised a family, and helped run a small farm right here in the Fifth. I understand Wisconsin values, and I’ve fought for them in the State Legislature. I’m ready to fight for them in Congress.”
”The people of Wisconsin’s Fifth need representatives in congress who will ensure that our government is working to grow the economy and fostering an environment in which Wisconsin’s businesses, manufacturers, and farmers can thrive. In the Wisconsin legislature, I helped to advance countless policies to cut red tape and create and sustain a business-friendly environment, while delivering $13 billion in tax relief for Wisconsin’s hardworking taxpayers. In Congress, I’ll continue to support policies that get big government out of the way so that residents and businesses can innovate and thrive,” he said.
Fitzgerald said access to high quality, affordable healthcare was a priority.
“We need a sustainable long term solution to America’s health care needs that doesn’t include skyrocketing costs and fewer choices for our country’s taxpayers. Market-driven reforms focused on patients are the only viable pathway toward fixing America’s health care system, not a government takeover.
“Here in Wisconsin, we were able to cover everyone living in poverty under the BadgerCare program without accepting the federal Obamacare expansion and all of the unforeseen costs and other pitfalls that came with it. That’s the kind of innovative leadership I hope to bring to Washington, as Congress looks for ways to ensure that all Americans have access to high quality, affordable healthcare while still protecting taxpayers.
Associated Press contributed to this story.
