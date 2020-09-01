Watertown’s Chase Bank branch downtown will be closing as of noon Nov. 3.
Signs outside the bank are directing customers to continue their banking at the firm’s Oconomowoc branch.
“We have notified customers that the branch at 5506 7th St, in Watertown is being consolidated, closing Nov. 3,” a spokesman from Chase’s corporate office in Chicago said Monday afternoon.
The branch opened in 1979 as Marine Bank.
Chase will continue to operate nearby locations in Oconomowoc and Delafield.
Chase representatives said, like any other “retailer,” they constantly evaluate their branch network to ensure they are in the right locations as customers’ needs change.
“Sometimes we consolidate a branch when another is nearby, or traffic is low,” Chase said. “This allows us to provide a strong, successful branch network that can serve our community for the longterm.”
Chase said banking comes with a one-size-fits-all business model.
“Our customers are rapidly adopting new technologies and innovations, such as mobile, online, and in-branch technologies that allow them to bank how, where and when they want for everyday banking activities,” Chase said. “Chase has more than 50 million active digital users, the most visited online banking portal in chase.com, and a top-ranked banking app in Chase Mobile.”
Chase did not say how many customers it has in the Watertown market, but the city does much of its official banking with Chase.
Chase employees will be placed in other openings in the area and the bank is exploring sales and development options for its Watertown building.
Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland said although the city loses a business in Chase, it is seeing considerable investment in the downtown area.
“We are certainly disappointed that a business is moving out of the community, and we also understand the shift in the way certain sectors do business is not something in our control,” she said. “In general, the way society banks has changed dramatically. Their branch closure is not an indicator of the success of our downtown or community. We have seen tremendous investment in the downtown and the momentum is palpable, so I am confident our progress will continue.”
Watertown’s municipal government has done its banking with Chase in recent years and McFarland said the city will be unable to travel daily to Oconomowoc, the nearest branch, to continue daily banking needs with Chase.
“We will be releasing a request for proposal for our banking services,” she said, adding the RFP was approved by the Watertown Finance Committee last week.
