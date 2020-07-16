JEFFERSON — Recently retired chairman of the Jefferson County Board of Supervisors, Jim Schroeder, watching at home on YouTube, called Tuesday’s county board meeting a “Covid Party,” when at least 561 people — most unmasked and exercising no social distancing — gathered inside the fair park activity center.
The throng was there to protest the board’s possible support of an ordinance to expand the powers of the county health nurse. In the end, by a unanimous vote, supervisors removed the ordinance from action, making it unenforceable.
The two-page proposed ordinance had been postponed for further study from the June county board meeting. It struck a raw nerve with many in the huge crowd and they were vociferous in their desire to see it beaten down.
The document, reads, in part, “The Jefferson County health officer shall promptly take all measures necessary to prevent, suppress and control communicable diseases. The county health officer may inspect schools, places of employment, and other public buildings within his or her jurisdiction, as needed, to determine whether the buildings are kept in a sanitary condition.”
It notes that the Jefferson County health officer would have been able to establish systems of disease surveillance and inspection to determine the presence of any communicable disease within Jefferson County.
“The county health officer may, with a special inspection warrant … enter any private property, building, place of employment, vessel or conveyance not open to the public, to inspect the same, to issue orders, and/or to remove, therefrom, any person affected by a communicable disease, if necessary, to promote the safety and welfare of the public,” the ordinance read. “The county health officer may close schools and forbid public gatherings in schools, churches, places of employment, public buildings, private property, and other places, when deemed necessary, to control outbreaks, epidemics or pandemics.”
The ordinance would have brought with it penalties for obstructing its enforcement, to the tune of 30 days in jail and/or a fine of $500.
During approximately 30 minutes at the beginning of the meeting that is traditionally set aside for public comment, most people spoke against the ordinance and urged the board to throw out the resolution altogether. They called it “unconstitutional” and some said it reminded them of an erosion of democracy that could, in a worst-case scenario, come to resemble Germany in the late 1930s.
“I urge this to go away and not return,” one speaker said.
Another told supervisors, “I want to make my own decisions. Bury this.”
One woman said, “We cannot let this happen … It’s not for health and safety reasons. It’s for control.”
“This should go back to the pit of hell where it came from,” another man said, eliciting a boisterous round of applause from the crowd.
A Jefferson man said the ordinance would be unduly punitive to the service industry.
“You should be in charge of your family’s health decisions,” another person said.
Greg David, a supervisor from Watertown, continued to maintain at the meeting that the COVID-19 pandemic is “a hoax” and a “scare.” David urged the board to extend the time for public comment beyond the usual 30-minutes. Approximately 30 people had spoken by the time the period for public comment ended.
A vote was taken and the extension of time for public input was narrowly defeated. Against extension of time for public comment were supervisors Walt Christensen, Joan Fitzgerald, Matthew Foelker, Dan Herbst, Jeff Johns, Mike Kelly, Roger Lindl, Steve Nass, Conor Nelan, Amy Rinard, Mary Roberts, Dick Schultz, Jeff Smith, Mike Wineke and Lloyd Zastrow. Supervisor Augie Tietz was absent.
This decision enflamed the crowd, with the meeting bordering on chaos, before Chairman Steve Nass was able to bring the session back to order, verbally.
In the YouTube comments that were posted in real time during the live meeting broadcast — which suffered from severely compromised audio — Anna-Rose Hikerany expressed her anger at supervisors who voted against extending the initial time for public comment.
“Those supervisors who voted ‘No’ should have their job title rescinded!” she wrote. “They didn’t even lend an ear to a damn thing every single person in that room said! We will remember your names!”
Joan WI wrote that she was glad to see such a large turnout.
“Love to see Americans are still willing to fight for what’s right .... I think (the ordinance) is about giving power to one unelected person to go into your home,” she wrote.
TM wrote it was their belief that the ordinance would allow the county health officer to have “way more power than currently allowed. Goes against privacy and HIPPA laws … County health officer would be able to come into private homes and businesses if there is an infectious disease, not just COVID and determine if people are removed.”
Theresa Gargulakis wrote it was her interpretation of the ordinance that a public official could, “come into your house, quarantine you, and take any property they think is infected and destroy it. Basically a huge overstepping of boundaries.”
Joe Dice wrote, “And may they stay out of our lives, and houses, and may they seek forgiveness for causing such a stir around this county.”
Cynthia Holt wrote that she was worried about those in attendance at the meeting, most unmasked, as well as seated and standing in close proximity to each other.
“I hope no one there gets it,” she said. “It is not great that everyone is screaming, with no masks, in an enclosed space.”
A county official said that, prior to the meeting, chairs had been set up with social-distancing in mind. When people began arriving by the hundreds, however, the spacing and configurations of the folding chairs were put in disarray.
Talking with the Daily Times Wednesday, Jefferson County Health Department Director Gail Scott said she was listening to the meeting on Zoom because she knew there would be a large group of people attending and that there would be issues of concern with social distancing and the wearing of masks.
She said she and colleagues in health know from studying the history of transmission of viruses, as well as many studies of COVID-19, that the recommended mitigation strategies are the best way to avoid getting sick.
“Because no one knows who will have mild symptoms, who will need hospital care and who will sadly die from this disease, public health is doing all we can to keep people safe,” she said. “We too, want a healthy population, so we can keep businesses open and thriving. We want schools to open and life to get back to normal. But we need to make sure we look at the data and provide the best data-driven decisions and guidance that we can.”
Addressing the proposed ordinance that was defeated, Scott said she and her colleagues in government and health are hoping to someday have a two-way conversation with the public to explain what the ordinance was really about.
“That didn’t happen,” she said. “I realize the wording in the ordinance is confusing. It is a current and long-standing state law. So the county didn’t write it, but rather was codifying the state law on the local level.”
Scott said some advantages to localizing things was that it could give people an appeals process with the board of health and lessen penalties.
“We tried to be fair and understanding,” Scott said. “This ordinance mirrors the state statute, that, in its current form, goes back to 1981. The health departments across the state of Wisconsin and the U.S. all have qualified health officers that must meet the qualifications, professional standards, statutes, administrative rules and policies and procedures. We all are working under the county administrator or city official(s), corporation counsel, boards of health and our governing boards. This allows for checks and balances, while still allowing the health departments to do their mandated work in communicable disease prevention.”
Scott stressed that the county health department and others work cooperatively with people.
“We answer their questions and guide them to resources and treatment,” she said. “We serve as consultants to medical providers and also consult with state or federal resources. This would not have changed under the county ordinance. There is no process or situation where we would remove children, adults or possessions from a home, or arbitrarily close a business. We work cooperatively with our residents to maintain our physical, mental and fiscal health, and serve as a trusted resource for information and support.”
