Like much of 2020, Independence Day will be different in the Watertown area.
Many events are canceled, postponed or changed. Here’s the status of Fourth of July activities in area communities next week:
Watertown
The City of Watertown’s annual Fourth of July parade down Main Street was canceled recently due to the ongoing COVID-19
pandemic, but there still will be fireworks on July 3.
The location of the fireworks will not be announced until July 2 in an effort to reduce crowd sizes and gatherings. The announcement will be on the City of Watertown Facebook page and its website.
The Watertown Parade Committee is holding a residential and business decorating contest to show patriotism for Independence Day.
From July 1 to July 5, residents and business owners can decorate their homes and businesses in red, white, and blue. Members from the parade committee will judge the entries those days.
To enter, contact Andy Tessman at 920-261-2745 to sign up. All entries should use only the colors of the American Flag, red, white, and blue. Entries can be either a business or a residential home but must in the city limits of Watertown. Winners will be announced in the Watertown Daily Times.
Jefferson
A firework display in Jefferson sponsored by Festival Foods of Fort
Atkinson has been pushed back to Sept. 5. The event was regularly scheduled for July 3. It will still be at its original location, Neighbors at 13 East.
Hustisford
The village of Hustisford’s Lakefest event put on by the Lake Sinissippi Association will not take place this year. Fireworks will occur on July 11 at dusk and should be visible for all in the village.
Lake Mills
Fireworks will be set off at the Seljan Co. grounds on July 4 at dusk. There will not be a concession stand or face-painting booth at this year’s event, but portable toilets will be available on the Seljan grounds.
The event is fully funded by the community and run by volunteers.
Waterloo
The scheduled fireworks and other activities were canceled a couple of weeks ago due to the coronavirus.
Other communities
Johnson Creek, Ixonia and Juneau are among local municipalities that do not typically hold Fourth of July events.
In other nearby communities, the City of Oconomowoc will still have its fireworks over Fowler Lake on July 3. The fireworks will be streamed via Facebook.
Large firework displays, like Festival’s Shake the Lake Festival in
Madison and the Lakefront fireworks in Milwaukee, have been called off over fears of large crowds gathering without being able to adequately social distance.
