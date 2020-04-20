Since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in the U.S., stories of overwhelmed medical staffs in hot spots throughout the country have popped up routinely. Shortages of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) are a common problem, leading to numerous calls for help from hospitals, assisted living facilities and small businesses.
Answering some of those calls have been individual and corporate innovators, many of whom have used 3-D printers to boost the supply chain.
Those innovators are everywhere, including Watertown.
Lee Bely and his middle-school-aged daughters, Trinity and Kylee, have taken up the call for help. Using a 3-D printer at home, which runs 24/7, the Belys make masks and small straps, which relieve pressure on the ears for those wearing a surgical-style mask.
Concordia University of Mequon, Wis., put out a call for schools with 3-D printers to start making respirator masks to donate to Children’s Hospital and other Wisconsin medical organizations.
Bely heeded that call.
He used his family connections at Good Shepherd Lutheran School to make use of its 3-D printer from his home while the school was not in session. Bely’s wife, Danielle, teaches first grade at the school, while he teaches an after-school technology club class using 3-D printers and other “cool tech gadgets.” Trinity Bely is an eighth grader at Good Shepherd; Kylee is a sixth grader.
It takes eight hours to print a single medical-grade mask. The final assembly of the silicone gasket and straps for those masks happens at Concordia. Five surgical mask straps take three hours and 20 minutes to print.
Bely’s interest in 3-D manufacturing began during his days as a student at Watertown High School.
“When I attended Watertown High School back in the early 90’s, a local business donated a CNC lathe machine,” Bely said. “My shop teacher let a few of us have self guided learning on how to use this machine. That knowledge that I learned so many years ago helped me with learning how to operate a 3-D printer. Using a 3-D printer requires some patience, along with trial and error in the beginning, to achieve a successful print. But like anything, once you’ve figured it out, then it becomes pretty easy. Luckily, today there are several videos that you can download to give you tips and tricks on how to use the 3-D printing machine that you purchased.”
Bely’s interest in 3-D printing became a hobby about a year ago. That hobby is now part of a higher calling to help fight the novel coronavirus, after she noticed a particular story on social media.
“A story was posted about a 12-year-old Boy Scout that was making these surgical mask straps, so that’s when I started to use my 3-D printer to make these straps immediately,” Bely said. “I didn’t have a surgical mask to test out the design, so I gave some to a local nurse that I knew from Watertown High School. After a day, she got back to me and asked if I could make 10 more of the straps for the rest of the staff.
“That is when I knew they worked to help keep the strain off your ears. As of today, we have made around 300 of the straps and have been donating them to different businesses within Wisconsin. Then I started clicking around for other COVID-19 designs and I came across respirator mask designs. I was making straps during the day and then before I went to bed, I would start printing a mask, which takes eight hours to complete. In the morning a new mask was ready. Then I was back to making straps during the day.
“A few days later, I was contacted by the principal at Good Shepherd Lutheran School (Amy Gromowski) and she told me about Concordia asking for schools with 3-D printers to start making masks to donate. She gave me the approval to take the three 3-D printers home and we converted our laundry room into making these masks along with ear-strain relief straps for people that are wearing the surgical style mask. It’s a whole family affair with keeping these 3-D printers printing 24/7 to produce as much as possible.”
Bely travels to Concordia to drop off the masks for Children’s Hospital today. The family has already distributed more of the ear-strain-relief straps to local businesses in Watertown, including Marquardt Manor and Heritage Homes. Masks for local use don’t require the silicone gasket, which is fortunate, since raw silicone is difficult to obtain at the moment.
“It feels amazing that I can put to use my God-given talents to help others in need, especially the people that are working in hazardous conditions, such as medical professionals and our first responders,” Bely said. “It also warms my heart knowing that my family and I are making a difference in the fight against this pandemic. Instead of my kids just playing video games at night, we are teaching them to help others in need and maybe just save someone’s life in the process. This pandemic will be something that they will remember for the rest of their lives. Someday, their grandchildren will ask them how life was during the pandemic of 2020.”
Bely encouraged other local business in need of masks and straps to email him at gslstechclub@gmail.com to join the supply chain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.