JUNEAU — Dodge County Public Health Officer Abby Sauer has announced that, with the COVID-19 health crisis continuing to grow, the county must return to Phase 1 of its reopening process immediately.
As of Sunday afternoon, Wisconsin had a confirmed case count of 101,227 individuals who have contracted the virus. In Dodge County, to date, there are 1,600 confirmed cases, with 9 people dead. Jefferson County had 1,214 positive cases with 7 dead as of Sunday.
“Due to increased Covid-19 activity and hospitalizations, Dodge County will transition back to Phase 1,” Sauer said.
Phase 1 recommendations include:
- Limiting capacity in “non-essential” businesses, bars, restaurants and organizations to 25%.
- Events held outdoors should allow for all people to maintain 6 feet of physical distance from others.
- If community members choose to gather socially, private indoor social gatherings should be limited to 10 people or fewer, with physical distancing.
“To see our daily case count decrease, Dodge County Public Health needs our community to be vigilant and take responsibility for themselves to follow our recommendations,” Sauer said. “We need to do this to keep our healthcare systems from being overwhelmed and to keep our schools open.”
Moving to Phase 1 does not directly affect Dodge County schools, according to Sauer. She said schools have been actively collaborating with Dodge County Public Health and will continue to follow their plans and health department guidance.
She said Dodge County public health officials ask that all community members follow specific measures as COVID-19 rears up in the area:
- Consider how many people they are seeing day-to-day. “The more people you socialize with, the greater the chance you will be exposed or will expose others,” Sauer said. “By limiting your social circle to fewer people, you will lower your risk and the risk of others.”
- Minimize trips out. “Plan ahead,” Sauer said, “so you can get all the things you need at once. Use online ordering, or curbside pickup, for lower-risk options.”
- Gathering outside instead of inside. “Don’t forget to physically distance yourself and wear a cloth face covering too,” she said.
- Continuing to participate in work and meetings virtually. “Work from home if possible and attend events, services, and performances virtually,” she said.
- Getting tested if needed it and this can be done through medical provider or community test sites.
Sauer also said that people must continue to maintain preventative measures.
“Stay home when you’re sick or feel ‘off,’” she said. “Stay six feet from people you don’t live with. Wear a face covering when you can’t maintain distance. Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or the elbow, and wash hands and use hand sanitizer often.”
The community is encouraged to visit the Dodge County website for latest guidance and resources: www.co.dodge.wi.gov. For general questions, the public may call the Dodge County Public Health COVID-19 Hotline: 920-386-4304.
Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam is expanding its visitation restrictions beginning today.
A “no visitor policy” was previously enacted for its inpatient unit, and this policy is now being extended throughout the remainder of the facilities. All medical services remain open, and clinics will continue to care for patients by appointment only.
The exceptions to the no visitor policy are:
• One birth partner per delivering mother.
• End-of-life situations — two adult visitors.
• If a patient is a minor child they will be accompanied by one parent or guardian.
There remain no exceptions to the visitation restrictions for Hillside Manor, Eagle’s Wings and Remembrance Home.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said Sunday that one new death was reported in the state, for a total of 1,242 fatalities due to complications from COVID-19.
The update showed there are 362 patients currently hospitalized, including 105 in intensive care units.
Wisconsin ranks seventh in the country for new cases per capita in the last two weeks, according to The COVID Tracking Project.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
