Former Watertown Unified School District Board Member Rebecca Iverson says she resigned from the panel last week because the behavior of some parents was deplorable as she and her colleagues worked to get students back to school this fall in the face of COVID-19.
“I resigned from the school board because my health and wellbeing were negatively impacted by the anger, vitriol, and threatening behavior of some parents,” Iverson said. “I read each email, listened to every voicemail, heard every parent who spoke during meetings. I took them all to heart.”
Iverson noted she is still dealing with symptoms of her COVID-19 infection and the stress from dealing with decisions related to school reopening. She said the reactions of parents were exacerbating them.
“I found it incredibly difficult to reconcile some people’s belief that COVID is not a big deal while I was dealing with ongoing symptoms and issues,” she said. “In addition, my daughter said to me, ‘Mom, I was happy when you got on the school board, but now I wish you weren’t on there. Now you’re sad and always on the computer returning emails and attending meetings.’”
Iverson said one parent’s behavior during the last meeting was so disturbing to her that she became afraid for her safety and that of her family.
“In this current toxic and divisive culture, I am unwilling to risk the health and safety of my family or myself,” she said. “That is why I resigned.”
The board was scheduled to vote on a resolution Monday about transitioning students from a virtual model to blended instruction and setting Oct. 5 for the transition.
Iverson had served on the board since being elected in April. In a district profile of Iverson, she was described as having a teaching background in religious education and a passion for strong schools and education for all children. It said she wanted to support teachers and staff “ ... in the extremely important work they do.”
“She is a life-long learner and hopes to bring her skills, passion, and support to the position she now holds on the board,” the district profile stated.
The board will fill the vacancy created by the departure of Iverson in accordance with its policies.
The term for this seat will expire in April of 2021. Any qualified elector of the district who is interested in filling this one-year term vacancy may submit a letter of application and a short resume to Deputy Clerk Jaime Caudle by email to caudlej@watertown.k12.wi.us or by bringing it to the Educational Service Center, 111 Dodge St., no later than Friday, Sept. 4.
Interested candidates will be invited to address the board at a special meeting in mid-September.
Questions may be directed to board President Tony Arnett at 920-261-5789 or arnettt@watertown.k12.wi.us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.