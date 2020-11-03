Wisconsin Senate Majority Leaders Scott Fitzgerald declared victory Tuesday night to represent Wisconsin’s fifth congressional district.

The Republican from Juneau defeated Democrat Tom Palzewicz of Brookfield to succeed long-time Congressman F. James Sensenbrenner. Sensenbrenner, a Republican from Brookfield, held the position in the U.S. House of Representatives since 1978.

“I entered this race because I wanted to bring the common-sense, conservative reforms that we’ve championed here in Wisconsin to Washington,” Fitzgerald said in a press released. “The events of recent months have further cemented the idea that we need experienced, proven conservative leaders in Congress to fight for Wisconsin values and protect our democracy.”

More about the contested race and a break down of the votes from Dodge, Jefferson, Washington, Waukesha, Milwaukee and Walworth counties will appear in Thursday’s Daily Times.

