The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting at Kwik Trip on Church Street in Watertown that occurred Sunday evening.
An unidentified white male was shot by a Watertown Police officer in a confrontation following a traffic stop. The male was injured and taken to the hospital by ambulance; the officer was not injured.
According to the DOJ, an officer from the Watertown Police Department initiated a traffic stop in Watertown for a burnt-out taillight.
Law enforcement had been looking for the man to question him about his involvement in a domestic incident, according to a DOJ statement.
"Non-lethal means were deployed prior to an officer discharging his firearm and striking the white, male subject. A firearm was found on scene," the statement said.
The DOJ said law-enforcement personnel immediately began lifesaving measures on the man, and paramedics later transported him to a nearby hospital.
No law enforcement personnel or other individuals were injured during the incident, the statement said.
The involved officer from Watertown Police Department will be placed on administrative leave, per department policy.
DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, Wisconsin State Patrol, and DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation, the DOJ announced.
DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Jefferson County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.
No additional details are currently available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.