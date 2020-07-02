The Watertown Police Department is investigating an incident Wednesday in which it is believed three men impersonated city police officers.
According to the Watertown Police Department, officers with the department responded to the 1400 block of Dakota Street Wednesday morning for a complaint of three subjects impersonating police.
A Facebook post about the situation from a woman involved, said it began when three men, dressed in clothes approximating those of police, approached her and her two children, and said they were there to talk to them about a possible incident of trespassing. The woman brought her two children into the house. The men then left, but the people involved did not see the type of vehicle, or vehicles, they were driving.
“All wore a navy or black police uniform-style shirt with a sewn-on badge, baseball cap with sewn-on badge, navy or black police uniform style pants and black shoes,” a media release from the department stated. “Suspect one is described as being a white male, mid-20s, tall, slim build, short blond hair and wearing glasses. Suspects two and three are described as being white males, mid-20s, approximately 6-feet-tall and 190 pounds. All suspects were clean-shaven. The suspects made contact with the (complainant) outside and did not appear to be armed.”
Police are following leads.
“Officers are still actively investigating the incident,” Watertown Police Department Administrative Capt. Ben Olsen said. “I would add that we contacted neighboring agencies to confirm they weren’t doing follow-up for a complaint.”
Olsen said a quick search through the department’s records during the past 10- years came back with approximately five complaints of impersonating an officer.
“Although rare, we take these incidents seriously,” he said. “You never know their true intentions. You can call 911 to confirm there is an officer at your location if you suspect someone is impersonating an officer.”
Olsen said if a person is concerned during a traffic stop with an unmarked squad car, they can call 911, or the local non-emergency number, to confirm that an officer is trying to make a stop.
“Turn on your hazards and continue to obey all traffic laws,” Olsen said. “Your four-way flashers show you acknowledge the officer’s attempt to stop and also serves as an easy way to locate your vehicle when additional officers respond. If at your residence, you can tell the officer you want to confirm that he or she is a police officer before opening the door. We always let dispatch know where we are, so a quick call to the police department will confirm our presence.”
The crime of impersonating a police officer is a Class A misdemeanor and punishable by a fine of up to $10,000 or imprisonment not to exceed nine months or both.
Anyone with information on this or other crimes are encouraged to call the Watertown Police Department at 920-261-6660 or report it anonymously by texting “WTTN” and the tip to Tip411 (847411). If contacting police about the matter of the alleged officer impersonation, refer to Case No. 2020-1160.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.