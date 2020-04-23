One month ago, Gov. Tony Evers issued statewide Safer at Home restrictions in order to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, and immediately a few local people began wearing masks out in public.
With more information coming out about the virus, and the dangers it can pose to the entire populace and the medical facilities which serve them, the more people have taken to wearing the masks to prevent spreading or contracting COVID-19. While medical grade N95 masks which provide the best protection can be extremely difficult to find, cloth masks are considered adequate for the general public. They are certainly better than nothing for medical professionals without a proper supply chain for PPE to rely upon.
With demand for masks on the rise, so are supplies.
A sampling of the Daily Times Facebook page provides adequate proof that several area residents have made it their mission to create and distribute as many masks as possible during this pandemic.
Sarah Mendoza and her best friend, Ashley Oregon, have been making masks for the Watertown community since March 31.
"We have invested a lot of time and energy to produce masks for those that are interested in purchasing them for their households along with donating them to healthcare workers and hospitals such as Watertown Regional Medical Center and Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee,” Mendoza said. "We also take the time to do porch drop offs for those that are more at risk of contracting COVID-19. Our masks have reached as far as California to Texas to Florida. We did not expect so many people to be in need of masks, but we are grateful that we are able to provide them to those that need them. We hope to help as many people as possible.”
Cindy Pillsbury recently took up the cause as well.
“I have been making (masks) also with all the spare time I have,” Pillsbury said. “I have a lot of fabric from my mother-in-law, so I thought I would make face masks for Marquardt Village in her honor. If we she was still with us, she would probably do the same.”
Barb Schuett is a church secretary at Christ United Methodist Church. She is currently unemployed, with no guarantee that she will have a job when conditions improve and the “Safer at Home” orders are lifted. She has been involved with nonprofit organizations in Watertown and serves as the admin of the unconditional give-and-take site and lost-and-found pets of Watertown (WI) on Facebook.
“Helping people is something I enjoy,” Schuett said. “Being unemployed, I don’t have income from unemployment, because churches are exempt from UC. I’ve been making masks for about three weeks now. I originally got the plan from Joann Fabrics and started with donated material.
“I’m not a frequent person who sews. I only know one pattern right now, but am learning more as I go. It takes make about an hour to make two masks. I’ve worked diligently to all hours of the night to get masks done. In the last three weeks, I’ve spent $200 of my money on more materials."
To date, Schuett has made masks and donated them to Jefferson Memory Care, Marquardt, local nurses, as well as the elderly, the disabled, those with low income and more.
"I mailed masks to people at my own expense,” Schuett said. "There was a disabled lady who lived in Jefferson and worked at Opportunities. Her case worker asked me if I could help her. I made her a mask and mailed it to her, at no cost to her, all out of my own pocket.”
People have offered Schuett donations, but she prefers to do what she can in her own way.
“I’ve given over 150 masks away already and I am still making them and donating them to those in need,” Schuett said. “I left 10 more on my back porch tonight for a local nurse to pick up. I had an elderly lady drive from Beaver Dam for two masks. Another elderly lady from Jefferson wanted just one. I gave up two, so she had a backup. I’ve had people donate completed masks to me and I’ve forwarded them to nurses, doctor’s offices, nursing homes and (to those with) low income.
“There are more people than me doing this, and they deserve recognition.”
Leslie Krueger serves as the co-lead of Caring Crafters in Watertown, which is sewing to help the local community.
Caring Crafters of the Watertown Senior Community Center has been helping the community behind the scenes for years, according to Krueger. The group of 50-plus fiber artists donate their time and crafting talents to help those in need. The group is also home to sewers, both beginners and advanced.
"Our mask making journey started when JoAnn’s in town began offering free material kits to make masks for Milwaukee area hospitals,” Krueger said. "After seeing this, a few members decided to raid their fabric stashes to make masks for friends and family, as well as community groups. The piles of masks made started to grow.
"So did the need in the area. The Senior Center reached out to us and asked if we could make masks for essential city employees. So far, we have donated 80 masks directly to the city, with more to come in the future. The group also donated 50 masks to Jefferson Memory Care, a few to Second Harvest, many to individuals around town, and is working on masks for multiple local groups."
Group members not able to sew masks have donated supplies and support to those who are sewing.
“It's been fun collecting the masks and donations and seeing the variety of fabric everyone has in their stashes,” Krueger said. "We are also starting to knit and crochet 'ear savers’ — strips with buttons on them that catch the elastic bands of masks to keep them off your ears. These also help to insure a better fit if your mask elastic doesn’t fit quite right.
"We will keep on making masks until we run out of supplies or the need in the area has dwindled."
Kelley Piasecki of Watertown is spending part of her days making masks. As the number of cases of COVID-19 keeping increasing each day, Piasecki and her family wanted to take extra precautions, even before the Center for Disease Control recommended that everyone wear a mask while in public.
"My husband has asthma and was worried about contracting the virus, so he asked if I would be willing to make mask for our family," Piasecki said.
She found a simple pattern on YouTube and finished the only masks she thought she was going to make.
What started out as just a few masks for some family members, ended up becoming something so much bigger. Piasecki shared her work on Facebook and included a message that she would be happy to make a mask for anyone with a comprised immune system or underlying health condition. The next thing she knew, she was getting flooded with more and more requests to make masks.
"I believe it will help with the spread of the virus, as long as people are wiling to wear them," Piasecki said. "I have been wearing a mask out in public and have gotten some strange looks. I don't care what people think of me. The important thing to me is protecting my family so that I don't bring the virus home. I want to provide that to others as well."
