WOODLAND — A dwindling number of volunteers coupled with a lack of eligible recruits is forcing a 146-year-old fire department in rural Dodge County to shutter its doors.
A large majority of Wisconsin’s fire departments are run mostly or entirely by volunteers. It’s getting harder for many departments to recruit those volunteers, fire service leaders said, especially in rural communities.
Three fire departments in Dodge County will merge in 2022. A study was also released last year on possible consolidation of emergency medical services in Dodge County because the ranks are thinning, and the call volume is rising.
The Woodland Fire Department has been around for nearly 150 years, but this year will be its last. The department will remain fully operational until midnight Dec. 31 and the service area will be divided among neighboring departments.
About 33 years ago, Woodland Fire Chief Tony Roethle answered the call to serve his community by joining the Woodland Fire Department.
“It helps the community,” Roethle said. “You make a lot of friends by joining a department like this one and you help your community at the same time. There’s a lot of challenges that go with it, but you learn a great deal too.”
Woodland, an unincorporated community in the towns of Herman and Rubicon, is fairly quiet, and calls for new recruits have stayed fairly quiet, too.
Roethle said there seem to be fewer young people around. He also said a lot of people don’t have the time to volunteer like they once did. If people want to volunteer they need to go out and seek the opportunities and not wait to be recruited, he said.
“The good jobs are farther away,” he said. “There’s not as many agricultural jobs, farm jobs like there used to be. Those people aren’t available to recruit.”
He said when individuals do commit and they hear they need to attend school and it scares them away because of the time involved.
Currently, Roethle said the all-volunteer department has 14 members, with just one under the age of 30, to cover its 36 square-mile territory. Of those members, he said about eight can regularly respond to calls. Ideally, he said that number would be more like 30.
“Then you wouldn’t have to worry about making it to every call,” Roethle said.
Roethle said three neighboring departments – Iron Ridge, Hustisford and Neosho – already respond to calls in collaboration with Woodland, and will be able to take over their territory. Because of their proximity, he doesn’t think response times will increase by much, if at all.
“In our area, we have pretty good fire support,” Roethle said. “Dodge County has some very good fire departments with very good equipment. If you have the time to volunteer within a Dodge County department you should.”
He said once the department closes, it will likely sell its equipment and engines, but he’s unsure what will happen with the money.
Roethle said his department has an operating budget of $72,000, and has no paid positions. He said they are not carrying any debt either.
He said while discontinuing the fire service is a tough decision, it’s the best one for his community.
“There’s a lot of pride in the fire service. You have to swallow a lot of pride to realize you can’t do something,” he said. “We’re doing fine so far, but we don’t want to get to the point where we can’t get the job done because of a lack of manpower. It was a very difficult decision to come to this.”
Roethle said some of his department’s members may stay on as firefighters, but volunteer in the villages of Iron Ridge and Neosho.
Iron Ridge Fire Chief Jason Boeck said his department will absorb the Towns of Herman and Rubicon. Boeck also said the City of Hartford and the Village of Neosho will cover the Town of Rubicon that was covered by Woodland.
Boeck said his department is also looking for volunteers on the EMS and fire sides of the department.
“The sense of community isn’t there like it once was,” he said. “In the past, you had second and third generations serving on the department, but you just don’t have that anymore.”
Boeck also said the number of residents, who work outside of the communities in which they live, is growing and takes away from them volunteering.
“That’s why we rely on mutual aid for our calls, especially during the day when the turnout is low,” he said.
Boeck said balancing work and life with a family is difficult and some don’t have the time to volunteer because of it.
“It’s a balancing act,” he said, “a very delicate one, but we need people stepping up as EMTs and firefighters or we will see more departments like Woodland closing their doors. It’s a shame.”
Clyman Fire Chief Eric Howlett, who also serves as the president of the Dodge County Chief’s Association, said his department, Reeseville and Lowell are still looking to merge by January 2022.
“There is no doubt the public may see more mergers of fire departments because of the lack of volunteers out there,” Howlett said. “A merger doesn’t help with manpower. You still need people during the day to make the calls. A lot of departments don’t have the numbers on their rosters like they once did.”
He said if other departments don’t look at merging as a possible option, they may close their doors, too.
“Something like this is inevitable,” he said.
Howlett said he and the other chiefs involved in the merger are plowing ahead with the volunteers they have.
“We can always use more of them (volunteers),” Howlett said.
