Severe thunderstorms and strong wind gusts rolled through Watertown early Friday evening tearing branches and limbs from some trees and ripping equipment off a factory roof.
National Weather Service meteorologist Paul Collar said Sunday the Watertown area received a “good soaking, downpour.” He said while nearly 4.0 of rain fell in Watertown, 0.32 and 0.54 of rain dropped in Beaver Dam and Mayville, respectively.”
He said the NWS did not receive any reports of hail or funnel clouds in Dodge or Jefferson counties.
“The wind gusts were less than 50 mph, which we consider sub severe,” Collar said, “but it’s enough for tree and structural damage.”
However, the winds were strong enough to knock ventilation equipment off the roof and crash into a flag pole tearing it from its base of Fisher Barton Specialty Products, 1040 S. 12th St.
The extent of the damage was unknown Sunday, but one employee said he could see the sky through the hole in the roof.
As for the amount of rainfall, Collar said Dodge and Jefferson counties are 1-2 inches above normal this year.
“If we go back to the beginning of the year, we recorded between 15 and 18 inches of rain, which makes it a wetter than normal for the year,” he said.
Collar said temperatures this week will likely be in the upper 80s.
“It’s going to be typical summer weather for Wisconsin,” he said. “The temperatures will be in 80s with chances for thunderstorms through Wednesday. We are not predicting any all-day rainfalls. It will likely rain in the morning Monday with plenty of dry time in between the next rainfall Monday night.”
Collar said Dodge and Jefferson County residents planning outdoor activities with their families during the Fourth of July weekend will have a much drier weather forecast.
“Temperatures are looking to remain in the upper 80s with nighttime lows in the 60s,” he said. “It’s going to be muggy at night, but, at least it will be dry for the July holiday.”
