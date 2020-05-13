A fire Monday morning in Watertown killed a pet dog and caused approximately $120,000 damage to a single-family home on Sand Street, but no people were hurt.
According to the Watertown Fire Department, it received a call from the Watertown Police Department dispatch center at 9:42 a.m. Monday about the blaze. The fire department reported that, when it arrived, the home at 917 Sand St. was filled with smoke.
When the first units arrived, they found the smoke-filled residence. Mutual aid was then summoned from surrounding municipal departments.
“All occupants had escaped with the exception of one dog,” the report said. “The dog was located, and CPR was performed. Resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.”
There were no injuries to firefighters or civilians, the report stated, adding the occupants were able to get out of the house safely, along with three dogs.
The family of three has been displaced by this fire and the American Red Cross is assisting them.
The fire started in the basement, which hindered firefighting operations, the report said.
Firefighting crews remained on-scene until 12:39 p.m., when a fire investigation was performed by the Watertown fire and police departments. The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental, due to electrical system overload.
The Watertown Fire Department was assisted on the scene by the Ixonia and Lake Mills fire departments, Lake Mills EMS, and fire departments from Hustisford Waterloo, Clyman, Lebanon, Jefferson and Sullivan. The Western Lakes and Hustisford fire departments also provided coverage at the Watertown Fire Station during the incident. The Watertown Police Department was on scene to help with traffic control and firefighting efforts.
