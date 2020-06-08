Places of worship in Watertown have adjusted to new guidelines during services as some congregations reopened their doors recently and others remain reliant on web-based devotion.
St. Bernard’s and St. Henry’s, each part of the Catholic Diocese of Madison, resumed in-person functions on May 27. The churches combine to hold 13 services weekly, three of which are on Sundays.
“We had between 25 and 50 people at the five masses we had last weekend,” said Father Pat Wendler. “A little lower than I expected, but it was the first weekend. Things will start moving and more people will come. Some people are going to weekday masses and not on the weekends. The bishop has given dispensation that people don’t have to attend weekend mass.”
Face coverings are not required for worshipers, but handmade and store-purchased disposable masks are available at the single entrance being utilized.
Families are allowed to sit in close proximity and other pews are intentionally kept vacant. At St. Bernard’s, two people can sit in an 8-foot section while the longer pews at St. Henry’s can accommodate three individuals.
Churches are allowed to be open with 25 percent capacity per CDC and state recommendations on large gatherings, which is 150 people at St. Bernard’s and 100 at St. Henry’s. Wendler pointed out that with social-distancing practices in place those numbers drop depending on how many families attend compared to individuals.
“At the end of masses, we have people stick around and wipe down the pews,” Wendler said. “We clean them and get them ready for the next mass and three times a week we have a custodian professionally wipe down pews.”
While face-to-face services were on hold, Wendler sent three email messages to parishioners each week. Wendler also explained that many utilized live streamed and web-based services, some of which were through the Diocese of Madison, to partake in mass remotely.
These churches remained opened for twice daily prayer times with volunteers ensuring no more than nine people were inside the building simultaneously, a small measure to help folks gain a semblance of normalcy during uncertain times.
“One of the things I said in one of my emails is that people are talking about the new normal and going back to normal,” Wendler said. “Every day is a new normal. Every day is really a different normal for us. If we look at it that way, you do what you can to do good.”
St. John’s Lutheran Church also recently resumed services and people were elated to be in their house of worship again.
“They were extremely joyful services and people were happy to be there,” said Pastor Tim Mueller. “One person said as she was leaving ‘it’s good to be home again.’ There’s people who feel the worship facility is like home. We recited a Bible verse that said ‘it’s good to be here’.’ One right after another, people were so delighted they could get back into the worship facility and worship together.
“They did fellowship outside 6 feet apart. We ushered them out right after the service and told them to fellowship outside. People have done a wonderful job of following guidelines we have.”
The church has held three services each of the last two weekends and attendance was 50 to 60 percent what it would normally be this time of year. Hymnals and writing utensils were removed and every other pew is being left unoccupied.
“We have increased our exposure online and on the radio,” Mueller said. “We are one of the congregations with services online, on TV and other places as well. If one is sick in any way or in an at-risk group or uncomfortable with in-person worship, they should refrain. When they feel comfortable, they can come. We will respect everyone’s decision. We are all in different circumstances. It was a good number (in attendance) to be able to keep social distancing intact.”
Mueller admits that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused never-before-seen challenges, notably looking after the sick and getting church messages to 1,200 members.
“There were a lot of challenges,” Mueller explained. “I had a person on their deathbed in Fort Atkinson. In order to get into a nursing home or hospital, someone has to be on their deathbed. No pastors are allowed unless someone is in hospice. When I went there, I had to have a gown, facemask and gloves. I’ve never done that before. It’s challenging to visit the sick and shut-ins when they are in the at-risk age group.
“It’s a big challenge to stay connected to the congregation to make sure they know how much we care and that we are thinking about them and praying for them. We had people in the congregation call each and every member to make sure they know how much we care.”
St. Luke’s is also open for its in-person services on Thursday and Sunday. The worship can be viewed on the church’s Facebook page or YouTube channel as well.
First Congregational United Church of Christ located at 120 Kuckkan Lane is unlikely to resume in-person services in the near future. Rev. Robert Koepcke noted Gov. Tony Evers’ ‘Badger Bounce Back’ plan and its phase-based approach as one of the guides the church council would use to determine when sermon’s could happen live again.
The church has been utilizing it’s Facebook page to dispense information and as a means to posting the web link to each Sunday’s service. Tuesday morning Bible studies have still occurred via Zoom as have other virtual meetings for churchgoers to connect.
“Some of these things we’ve had to do has led to learning what we can do,” Koepcke said. “There are some things we can continue doing. This month our church is starting to create our own plan for reopening.”
The congregation of 250 typically averages between 60 and 70 individuals per service. Koepcke acknowledged that there are a variety of details to be sorted out before in-person activities begin ranging from making sanitizing supplies available to whether masks will be required to how music could be conducted.
“You just try to think creatively,” Koepcke said. “We’ve had good support with what we’ve been doing so far. We are grateful for that. We still send out the church newsletter. We hope (the numbers and percentages) relating to the coronavirus continue improving. It seems to be well-received within our membership what we are doing.”
Not all places of worship had to shut their doors for normal devotion.
Advent Christian Church in Watertown has a membership of six people, meaning Rev. Ray Bezanson could continue preaching as usual during the shutdown.
“We are very unique in our size,” Bezanson said. “It’s been good to get together and pray for people throughout the community, state and nation every week. Our situation is unique. We are thankful for that. It was good to be able to get together and pray for others.”
