Relay for Life going virtual

COVID-19 has changed a lot of events, including this year’s Relay For Life of Rock River. What was originally planned to be a walk in the park, has turned virtual.
This will be the 26th year a relay in Watertown has supported cancer research for the American Cancer Society.
“This year was going to be different anyway, because we were moving from the high school to Riverside Park,” Co-Chairman Kay Christian said. “We were all excited about that,” she said.
But then the coronavirus pandemic hit. “We were not sure what we were going to do,” Christian said. “And then the American Cancer Society made the decision for us.” The society canceled all the 50 individual events and created one state-wide event for Saturday, Aug. 1.
According to the American Cancer Society, the health and safety of the staff, volunteers, event participants and most importantly cancer patients are a priority. Cancer patients are some of the most vulnerable to COVID-19.
The statewide virtual relay event will allow everyone including cancer patients and their caregivers, to safely join together to celebrate, remember and fight back.
This year the ideal is to rally together and show those facing cancer that the state is on one cancer-fighting mission. This statewide virtual relay event also allows everyone, including cancer patients and their caregivers, to join together to celebrate, remember, and fight back.
All Wisconsin Relay For Life events will be on the Facebook page of the American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Wisconsin. The Rock River Relay also has a Facebook page.
“The only problem with that is a lot of people are not on Facebook,” Christian said. That was a concern of the planning committee in April before the relay was altered.
To get around the problem, the Relay For Life Rock River is planning to hold a drive-by parade.
“The relay is about survivors, and that is what it has always been about,” Christian said. With the COVID-19 pandemic, survivors could not attend a relay, she noted. Cancer patients are some of the most vulnerable to COVID-19. “We felt we could not have any type of gathering and yet, somehow we need to honor the survivors.”
Organizers have reached out to past survivors to find out if they are interested in the parade. About 20 people have responded with interest in the activity, Christian said. The assisted-living facilities in Watertown will also be visited by the parade participants.
The parade is scheduled to start around 4:30 p.m. Anyone from Watertown or Jefferson County area interested in having the parade go past their house can contact Megan Schwefel at 920-285-1038 before Thursday.
Activities for the statewide relay begin in the Facebook page at 9 am. with the Purple Pride Hour. At 11 a.m., there will be Favorite Relay Memory Hour.
Opening ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. with survivor ceremony at 4 p.m. followed by the parade.
At 6 p.m., there will be a fundraising update and an American Cancer Society researcher will speak.
The Relay For Life Rock River has a goal of $45,000, Christian said. To date, the local group has raised almost $30,000 toward its goal. “We have had so many people give because they know how important it is.”
As part of the fundraising there is a virtual silent auction. Go to the wwwrelayforlife.org/rockriverwi for more information for bidding on line. Baskets can be viewed in the front window of Lyon’s Pub, 201 E. Main St., Watertown. The auction runs Saturday through Aug. 14.
“The American Cancer Society is really hurting right now,” Christian said. They may need to cut back on research, which is important to people with cancer, she said. Due to COVID-19, some cancer patients have had to suspend treatment, she added.
The luminaria ceremony will be held this year, but in a different format. Those who purchase a luminaria in honor of, in memory of, or for a caregiver, are asked to light the candle in the bag on their own sidewalk at 8 p.m.
Luminarias can be purchased at Blair’s Ace Hardware, 401 Bernard St., Watertown, until Friday or online at www.relayforlife.org/rockriverwi.
At 8:30 p.m., the state Relay For Life Facebook page will hold a ceremony followed by the reading of the names of local survivors and caregivers on the Rock River Relay Facebook page.
At 9:30 p.m., there will be the Fight Back Lap and closing ceremony statewide.
This year’s statewide theme is “Hope Lives Here!”
“We are trying to do the best we can,” Christian said of the event. She, along with Lynn Stalker and June Stuebs-Prochaska are chairwomen of the event.
“Hopefully, we will be back next year and back to some normalcy so we can invite all the survivors back,” she said. The theme “Kick Cancer Outside of the Park” has been put on hold for a year. The committee also has an honorary chairman who has agreed to wait a year for the local event to tell their story.
